WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Scotts Bluff, west. central Morrill, northwestern Banner, southern Sioux and east central. Goshen Counties through 200 PM MDT... At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from near Yoder to...
ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Lewiston ID. Nez Perce Tribe. Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA. 248 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT...
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker
BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
Mister Roberts' Neighborhood: Sure-handed WR from Missoula leaving indelible mark on Griz
MISSOULA — Mitch Roberts smiles and laughs it off a bit when the phrase “Mr. Reliable” is mentioned. That’s a nickname he’s received as a sure-handed Montana wide receiver who seems to catch nearly every pass in his neighborhood. He’s fine with it, but doesn’t go out promoting himself as some flawless player.
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana visits Indiana State to close out nonconference schedule
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. — Montana hopes to close their nonconference slate 3-0, but they'll have their first road game this season by visiting Indiana State (1-1). It's their second consecutive opponent from the Missouri Valley Conference. This story will be updated.
Big Sky football predictions: Montana Grizzlies have unique road challenge this week
A lack of electricity and considerable humidity are two fairly unique challenges the Montana football team will have to overcome Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Several years of covering the Southern Illinois Salukis helped me learn a little about the town of 60,000 that's home to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Salukis and Sycamores played football in the Gateway Conference back in the 1990s when I was writing about them. Now it's called the Missouri Valley Conference — the league that the FCS kings, North Dakota State, dominate.
TreeNewal Prepares for Emerald Ash Borer Season With Rainbow Ecoscience
DALLAS - September 16, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a destructive, invasive, wood-boring pest of ash trees. Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) was first discovered in 2002 in Michigan. Since then, the EAB has spread to 35 states including Texas, where it was first detected in April of 2016 in Harrison County. The EAB is responsible for killing millions of ash trees across the country and all 16 types of ash trees are vulnerable to attack. The EAB kills both stressed and healthy ash trees and is a significant threat to urban, suburban, and rural forests.
