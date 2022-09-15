Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
‘A wake-up call’: Recent fentanyl overdoses of students cause for concern in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a terrifying few days at a small-town high school in Missouri. Just this week, there have been three overdoses at Oak Grove High School. “Definitely a wake-up call,” superintendent Mindy Hampton said. A wake-up call in a place Hampton never thought...
kttn.com
Woman from Slater injured in rural Carroll County crash
A woman from Slater, Missouri was injured Thursday evening in a rural Carroll County accident. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson Freeman was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Freeman was driving southbound on County Road 281, at Highway 24, when her vehicle went off the...
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
kchi.com
Carroll County Crash Leaves Woman With Serious Injuries
A single-vehicle accident in Carroll County left a Slater woman with serious injuries Thursday evening. State troopers responded to the accident that happened about 8:50 pm on Carroll County Road 281 at US 24. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson C Freeman of Slater was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. The report states Freeman was southbound and ran off the road, her pick-up struck an embankment and then struck a trailer. She was not wearing a safety belt.
kmmo.com
THREE MEN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Three Johnson County men were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on September 16. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Michael L. Gunter Finwick of Leeton, traveled across the center lIne striking a vehicle driven by 20 year-old Keenan Buell of Warrensburg in a head-on collision.
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
kmmo.com
PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS
The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
2 horses, man, woman rescued after Wednesday crash in Clinton, Missouri
Two humans and two horses survived a crash Wednesday because of the teamwork of a road repair crew, police, firefighters, paramedics and a horse owner.
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver hauling horses crashes in Clinton after medical emergency
Clinton, Missouri, police said it appears a 68-year-old man had a sudden medical emergency causing him to lose consciousness while driving.
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
In the two years since the pandemic - money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well.
kjluradio.com
Benton County man turns himself in for 2019 murder
A Benton County man turns himself in and confesses to the murder of another Benton County man. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Matthew Reyburn, 24, of Lincoln. Self is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled on September 20.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
kmmo.com
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
