Two Women Fighting Over One Man Ends in Murder — 'Dateline' Has the Story

The heart wants what the heart wants, but what if that heart is already married and has been for 32 years? Bill Hall Jr. and his wife Frances Hall had been together since they were 18 years-old. They built a family and an incredibly successful company. Sadly, that wasn't enough for Bill who had a wandering eye and wallet. It was these indiscretions that would ultimately lead to his murder. What happened to Bill Hall Jr.? Dateline has answers.
