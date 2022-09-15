Read full article on original website
Related
Two Women Fighting Over One Man Ends in Murder — 'Dateline' Has the Story
The heart wants what the heart wants, but what if that heart is already married and has been for 32 years? Bill Hall Jr. and his wife Frances Hall had been together since they were 18 years-old. They built a family and an incredibly successful company. Sadly, that wasn't enough for Bill who had a wandering eye and wallet. It was these indiscretions that would ultimately lead to his murder. What happened to Bill Hall Jr.? Dateline has answers.
WFAE
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0