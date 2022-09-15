Colorectal Cancer Market to Register Significant Growth During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Daiichi Sankyo, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Menarini, ImmunityBio

Read full article on original website
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market to Grow Substantially During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Desitin Arzneimittel, Eisai, Idorsia, Taisho, RespireRx, Apnimed
As per DelveInsight’s estimate, the United States holds the largest market size for Obstructive Sleep Apnea compared to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Among EU5 countries, the UK has the highest market size, while Spain has the smallest market size of OSA. The Obstructive Sleep Apnoea market size is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.
Thyroid Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, LoxoOncology
DelveInsight’s “Thyroid Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Thyroid Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thyroid Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Thyroid Cancer market...
Epilepsy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period 2032, Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies – Otsuka, Equilibre, Alexza, Aquestive, Marinus, Insys, Zynerba, Abide therapeutics
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing therapies for Epilepsy. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has its Epilepsy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development. The dynamics of the Epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics
DelveInsight’s “Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ischemic Stroke, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ischemic Stroke market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Dementia Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dementia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market...
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
Kymera Gets Orphan Drug Status For Rare Blood Cancer Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to Kymera Therapeutics’ KYMR product candidate KT-333 for the treatment of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL). KT-333 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial to assess safety, tolerability and PK/PD of escalating doses in adult...
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
mRNA Therapy for Ovarian Cancer Delivers Positive Results in Mice
A novel messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapy has delivered promising results for treating ovarian cancer and cachexia – a muscle-wasting condition – when tested in animals. In late 2020, the first mRNA-based vaccine received emergency use authorization for COVID-19. Decades of studies exploring the therapeutic value of RNA preceded this announcement, with cancer treatment being a focus of much research.
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Analysis | Insights into Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook | Key Players – ImmunoGen, Celsion
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 50+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 50+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Ovarian Cancer therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight
Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Rheumatoid Arthritis is called an autoimmune condition. It starts when your immune system, which is supposed to protect you, goes awry and begins to attack your body’s own tissues. It causes inflammation in the lining of your joints (the synovium). As a result, joints may get red, warm, swollen, and painful. Rheumatoid Arthritis affects joints on both sides of the body, such as both hands, both wrists, and both knees. This symmetry helps to set it apart from other types of arthritis. Over time, RA can affect other body parts and systems, from eyes to heart, lungs, skin, blood vessels, and more. The warning signs of Rheumatoid Arthritis are: Joint pain and swelling Stiffness, especially in the morning, Fatigue. Rheumatoid arthritis affects everyone differently. For some, joint symptoms happen gradually over several years.
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
