ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Teaching a 'needed profession' but vacancies, dissatisfaction persist

(TND) — The nation's schools are hurting for teachers, and qualified ones at that. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association, for example, released a survey this week that shows the struggle to recruit and retain educators “is reaching new levels.” Oklahoma is also on pace to employ record numbers of emergency-certified teachers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says

Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
foxbaltimore.com

Final Weekend Of Summer Will See Warmer Temps & Sun In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sunshine and warm temps for the weekend. Highs on Friday will be near or slightly above average. Hanging out by the grill this afternoon/evening will be great!. This weekend will be dry with temps warming each afternoon into Sunday. After a few dry days, the humidity...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 teens after high-speed chase across city, county

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore police said Friday that they have arrested three teenagers after a high-speed chase that spanned the city and Baltimore County and ended on Interstate 83 in Timonium. Police said they recovered three loaded handguns during the arrest. Around noon Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Virginia

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJLA) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the six-mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. EDT. A preliminary investigation revealed...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy