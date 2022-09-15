Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
GOP governor candidate Dan Cox files motion to block early counting of mail-in ballots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, filed a motion in state court Thursday to block an effort to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. In 2020 during the pandemic, Maryland counted mail-in ballots before Election Day because of an executive order by Gov. Larry...
Teaching a 'needed profession' but vacancies, dissatisfaction persist
(TND) — The nation's schools are hurting for teachers, and qualified ones at that. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association, for example, released a survey this week that shows the struggle to recruit and retain educators “is reaching new levels.” Oklahoma is also on pace to employ record numbers of emergency-certified teachers.
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
Final Weekend Of Summer Will See Warmer Temps & Sun In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sunshine and warm temps for the weekend. Highs on Friday will be near or slightly above average. Hanging out by the grill this afternoon/evening will be great!. This weekend will be dry with temps warming each afternoon into Sunday. After a few dry days, the humidity...
Baltimore police arrest 3 teens after high-speed chase across city, county
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore police said Friday that they have arrested three teenagers after a high-speed chase that spanned the city and Baltimore County and ended on Interstate 83 in Timonium. Police said they recovered three loaded handguns during the arrest. Around noon Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, a...
WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Virginia
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJLA) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the six-mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. EDT. A preliminary investigation revealed...
8-year-old girl from Illinois dies in two-vehicle crash in Allegany County, police say
Flintstone, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say an 8-year-old girl from Illinois died in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Allegany County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack said the crash happened at approximately 5:50 a.m. at eastbound I-68 east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone.
