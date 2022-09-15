Turner Syndrome Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period 2032 – Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Novo Nordisk A/S, Genentech, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt

Read full article on original website
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
getnews.info
Medical oxygen generators serve as the guardians of Covid patients in intensive care
It is reported that the WHO is now doing all it can to provide key equipment and supplies, such as mobile hospitals and laboratory supplies, to help countries hit by Covid-19 get through. To guarantee the enough supply of medical oxygen generators required for the treatment of Covid patients and other patients, everyone at Wuxi Hail Roll Fone Science&Technology Co., Ltd. goes into overdrive to produce medical oxygen generators, medical masks and other medical supplies, so as to provide timely assistance to hospitals at home and abroad.Why are medical oxygen generators so important in the Covid-19 crisis?
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
Starboard builds stake in website development platform Wix
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP has built a 9% stake in website development platform Wix.com Ltd (WIX.O), the activist hedge fund disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
Nature.com
Prediction of drug-drug interaction events using graph neural networks based feature extraction
The prevalence of multi_drug therapies has been increasing in recent years, particularly among the elderly who are suffering from several diseases. However, unexpected Drug_Drug interaction (DDI) can cause adverse reactions or critical toxicity, which puts patients in danger. As the need for multi_drug treatment increases, it's becoming increasingly necessary to discover DDIs. Nevertheless, DDIs detection in an extensive number of drug pairs, both in-vitro and in-vivo, is costly and laborious. Therefore, DDI identification is one of the most concerns in drug-related researches. In this paper, we propose GNN-DDI, a deep learning-based method for predicting DDI-associated events in two stages. In the first stage, we collect the drugs information from different sources and then integrate them through the formation of an attributed heterogeneous network and generate a drug embedding vector based on different drug interaction types and drug attributes. In the second stage, we aggregate the representation vectors then predictions of the DDIs and their events are performed through a deep multi-model framework. Various evaluation results show that the proposed method can outperform state-of-the methods in the prediction of drug-drug interaction-associated events. The experimental results indicate that producing the drug's representations based on different drug interaction types and attributes is efficient and effective and can better show the intrinsic characteristics of a drug.
Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday, risking retaliation from Moscow as Berlin strives to shore up energy supplies and meet its European Union commitment to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
TechCrunch
General Atlantic buys out SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago
This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We’re confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) “Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations,” the company said in a statement.
Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals
TAIPEI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan is eyeing an earlier end to its mandatory quarantine for all arrivals and has been making relevant preparations, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday, as the government continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Taiwan has kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
US News and World Report
BNY Mellon, Warburg Group, Deutsche Bank to Pay $60 Million in 'Cum-Ex' Case
(Reuters) -Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Germany's Warburg Group and Deutsche Bank, will pay 60 million euros ($59.85 million) to German tax authorities over the country's "cum-ex" tax scandal, the German lender said on Monday. "Cum-ex" refers to a scheme under which banks and investors would swiftly trade shares...
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK’s Leading Data and Analytics Event
The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21 st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005057/en/ CRU is a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries. The headquarters of CRU is located in the heart of London. Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets. Key Points:
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
TechCrunch
After the Figma-Adobe deal, which design startups are acquisition targets?
With Figma heading into Adobe’s arms, we are curious which startups will compete for the indie design crown — and which companies might be circling to snap them up in the near future. How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?. Given the scale of the market for software products...
Nature.com
Ecological niche modeling based on ensemble algorithms to predicting current and future potential distribution of African swine fever virus in China
African swine fever (ASF) is a tick-borne infectious disease initially described in Shenyang province China in 2018 but is now currently present nationwide. ASF has high infectivity and mortality rates, which often results in transportation and trade bans, and high expenses to prevent and control the, hence causing huge economic losses and a huge negative impact on the Chinese pig farming industry. Ecological niche modeling has long been adopted in the epidemiology of infectious diseases, in particular vector-borne diseases. This study aimed to establish an ecological niche model combined with data from ASF incidence rates in China from August 2018 to December 2021 in order to predict areas for African swine fever virus (ASFV) distribution in China. The model was developed in R software using the biomod2 package and ensemble modeling techniques. Environmental and topographic variables included were mean diurnal range (Â°C), isothermality, mean temperature of wettest quarter (Â°C), precipitation seasonality (cv), mean precipitation of warmest quarter(mm), mean precipitation of coldest quarter (mm), normalized difference vegetation index, wind speed (m/s), solar radiation (kJ /day), and elevation/altitude (m). Contribution rates of the variables normalized difference vegetation index, mean temperature of wettest quarter, mean precipitation of coldest quarter, and mean precipitation of warmest quarter were, respectively, 47.61%, 28.85%, 10.85%, and 7.27% (according to CA), which accounted for over 80% of contribution rates related to variables. According to model prediction, most of areas revealed as suitable for ASF distribution are located in the southeast coast or central region of China, wherein environmental conditions are suitable for soft ticks' survival. In contrast, areas unsuitable for ASFV distribution in China are associated with arid climate and poor vegetation, which are less conducive to soft ticks' survival, hence to ASFV transmission. In addition, prediction spatial suitability for future ASFV distribution suggests narrower areas for ASFV spread. Thus, the ensemble model designed herein could be used to conceive more efficient prevention and control measure against ASF according to different geographical locations in China.
Growers see good wine vintage for Europe, stable volumes despite droughts
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The good news for wine drinkers is that an increase in French barrels will keep European volumes stable despite severe droughts sweeping the continent, and while yields fell in most countries, farmers foresee a particularly good quality vintage.
Motley Fool
EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher
Takeover activity is heating up as major mining companies see value in the market. Long-term marginal demand for copper is being driven by electric vehicles. The difficulty of developing new mines is leading to increased interest in buying operational mines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TechCrunch
Varo’s bank charter milestone, more corporate cards and BNPL under a microscope
First off, I have to say that this past week was one of the busiest fintech news weeks I have experienced in a long while. Whoa. So.much.going.on. While I couldn’t obviously cover it all, I attempted to fit as much of it as I could into this newsletter. Before...
US stocks waver ahead of expected interest rate hike
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:16 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.2%, to 30,771 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. Wall Street remains focused on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s attempt to lower prices by aggressively raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the central bank will announce its latest decision on rates and is expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point. Retailers and banks gained ground. Home Depot rose 1% and Bank of America rose 1%. Health care stocks slipped and tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 2.1%.
CNBC
China raises holdings of Treasurys for first time in 8 months
China's stash of Treasurys rose to $970 billion in July, from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010 when it had $843.7 billion. Overall, foreign holdings of Treasurys rose to $7.501 trillion in July, from 7.430 trillion in June. The inflows generally tracked price action in...
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world’s fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in...
