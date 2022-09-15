Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market to Grow Substantially During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Desitin Arzneimittel, Eisai, Idorsia, Taisho, RespireRx, Apnimed

Read full article on original website
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 100+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 100+ pipeline drugs in the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – GeneQuantum, MacroGenics, Pieris, Acepodia, Klus Pharma, Imugene
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are about 15+ companies working on developing 15+ pipeline drugs in the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer therapeutics landscape. The HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies. Additionally, the increasing Incidence population of patients and the rise in healthcare spending worldwide will also influence the market dynamics.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics
DelveInsight’s “Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ischemic Stroke, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ischemic Stroke market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Dementia Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dementia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market...
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Calls for a return of 10-day Covid isolation as scientists say most people still infectious after five
CALLS for Brits to be forced back into isolation if they get Covid have been made - as scientists say people are still infectious after five days. Self isolation periods were scrapped after a mammoth vaccine rollout across the UK. That coupled with prior infection, and the fact that Omicron...
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
PHOTOS: Drought consumes China's most vital waterway, revealing historic structures and riverbeds
Central China has been hit by a two-month heatwave that's now snowballing into a power and economic crisis.
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
nypressnews.com
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World
Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
