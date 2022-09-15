Read full article on original website
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
A 'historically powerful' storm brings seas of up to 54 feet toward Alaska, NWS says
A huge chunk of Alaska's western coastline is now under flood and storm warnings, as forecasters warn that the remnants of a Pacific typhoon could bring seas up to 54 feet and winds up to 75 knots (86 mph) to the shore this weekend. "Typhoon Merbok has transitioned into a...
Florida flies dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A plane paid for by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis left San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday with about 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who then arrived at a small regional airport in Martha's Vineyard. The migrants touched down at about 3:15 p.m. local time. Later Wednesday, a...
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis
Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused in Cape Cod
The 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard this week have been moved again. They're now on a military base on Cape Cod, where Massachusetts authorities say they can be better cared for. Member station WBUR's Simon Rios talked to several migrants, and he joins us now. Simon, thanks for being with us.
Bringing diversity to Maine's nearly all-white lobster fleet
Many of the workers in Maine's lobster processing industry are people of color, but lobstermen are almost all white. A new program is aiming to diversify the state's lobster fleet. A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public...
Marjorie Taylor Greene shares a video in which she appears to kick a youth activist
Early Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video on Twitter of her in a heated exchanged about gun control with three young activists outside the Capitol earlier that day. In the tweet, Greene, a Georgia Republican, also wrote, "These foolish cowards want the government to take away...
The revamped tour of Virginia's executive mansion doesn't mention slavery
In Virginia, historians and descendants of enslaved people have spent years reworking the tours of the governor's mansion, the executive mansion. They want it to focus on slavery that was practiced in that house in its early decades. Then Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin moved in, and the tour has changed. VPM's Ben Paviour took it.
Rep. Peltola says her Alaskan heritage is interwoven into every thing she does
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in this week, making her the first Alaskan Native in Congress. Before taking office, she went back to rural southwest Alaska, where she was welcomed by the community.
Texas denies a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a drug charge
HOUSTON — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in...
Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe about Mississippi officials' misappropriation of welfare funds and former NFL player Brett Favre's involvement in the scandal.
A judge temporarily blocks an Ohio law banning most abortions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks' gestation can continue for now, in keeping with...
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A fundraiser for an Iowa teen who was a victim of human trafficking and convicted of killing her rapist, has easily surpassed the $150,000 restitution fee she was ordered to pay his family. As of Friday morning, a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Pieper Lewis has collected nearly...
What could be the legal ramifications of governors sending migrants to other states
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Denise Gilman, co-director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law, about whether there was a legal basis to the actions. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience...
3rd parties have ballot challenges, but NC unaffiliated candidates have tougher route
Thursday is the International Day of Democracy. It’s a United Nations-sponsored day, and many media organizations are highlighting stories about threats to democracy and examining laws and proposals across the nation. As part of this effort, WFAE is focusing on North Carolina’s laws for ballot access by third parties and unaffiliated candidates, and how they compare to other states.
Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida's governor have said they feel like they're being manipulated and are confused.
Donations cover a teen's $150K restitution to the family of her alleged rapist
A fundraiser for an Iowa teen who was a victim of human trafficking and convicted of killing her rapist, has easily surpassed the $150,000 restitution fee she was ordered to pay his family. As of Thursday, a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Pieper Lewis has collected more than...
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having to deal with migrants. He spoke with presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JESSE WATTERS: The Obamas have a home. Oprah, Beyonce, even James Taylor is going to be...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
