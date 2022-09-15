ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WFAE

Florida flies dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A plane paid for by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis left San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday with about 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who then arrived at a small regional airport in Martha's Vineyard. The migrants touched down at about 3:15 p.m. local time. Later Wednesday, a...
WFAE

50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis

Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
WFAE

How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?

What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
WFAE

Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused in Cape Cod

The 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard this week have been moved again. They're now on a military base on Cape Cod, where Massachusetts authorities say they can be better cared for. Member station WBUR's Simon Rios talked to several migrants, and he joins us now. Simon, thanks for being with us.
WFAE

Bringing diversity to Maine's nearly all-white lobster fleet

Many of the workers in Maine's lobster processing industry are people of color, but lobstermen are almost all white. A new program is aiming to diversify the state's lobster fleet. A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public...
WFAE

The revamped tour of Virginia's executive mansion doesn't mention slavery

In Virginia, historians and descendants of enslaved people have spent years reworking the tours of the governor's mansion, the executive mansion. They want it to focus on slavery that was practiced in that house in its early decades. Then Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin moved in, and the tour has changed. VPM's Ben Paviour took it.
WFAE

A judge temporarily blocks an Ohio law banning most abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks' gestation can continue for now, in keeping with...
WFAE

3rd parties have ballot challenges, but NC unaffiliated candidates have tougher route

Thursday is the International Day of Democracy. It’s a United Nations-sponsored day, and many media organizations are highlighting stories about threats to democracy and examining laws and proposals across the nation. As part of this effort, WFAE is focusing on North Carolina’s laws for ballot access by third parties and unaffiliated candidates, and how they compare to other states.
WFAE

WFAE

