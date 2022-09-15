ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Pope laments missed chance to improve ties with China

By NICOLE WINFIELD
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfVYW_0hxANLot00

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — (AP) — Pope Francis said Thursday that he didn’t understand China but respected it, as another opportunity to improve ties came and went when the pope and Chinese president were within a few miles (kilometers) of one another in Kazakhstan but didn’t meet.

The Holy See had sent an “expression of availability” to Beijing that Francis would be free to meet with President Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s brief state visit Wednesday to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. But China replied there wouldn’t be time, a Vatican official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“He had a state visit but I didn’t see him,” Francis said Thursday during an in-flight press conference on his trip home from Kazakhstan, where he attended an interfaith conference.

With another lost opportunity, Francis was asked to assess the state of religious freedom in China, amid a crackdown on religious minorities and continued strained relations with the Catholic Church.

The Vatican hasn't had diplomatic relations with China for over five decades, and the Catholic faithful are supposed to worship in churches affiliated with the party-controlled Patriotic Catholic Association. Those who practice outside state churches and remained loyal to Rome for decades have faced pressure and harassment.

“It’s not easy to understand the Chinese mentality, but it must be respected. I respect it,” Francis said. He declined to weigh in on the upcoming trial of Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, saying he didn’t feel qualified to determine if China was democratic or not.

Zen, a staunch critic of China’s Communist Party, was arrested in May as part of a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

“Yes it’s true, there are things that to us seem undemocratic,” Francis said.

But he said the Vatican was intent on pursuing a path of dialogue with Beijing and was committed to a bilateral commission that is overseeing a 2018 accord on bishop nominations.

“It’s something slow, but it always takes steps forward,” Francis said.

The two sides are expected to renew the bishop deal at the end of the month.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fauci pushes back on Biden’s claim Covid is over

Anthony Fauci said on Monday that the US is not where it needs to be regarding the coronavirus pandemic, just a day after the US president claimed that the “pandemic is over”.“How we respond and how we’re prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us,” the White House‘s top medical adviser said. “And that gets to the other conflicting aspect of this — is the lack of a uniform acceptance of the interventions that are available to us in this country where even now, more than two years, close to three years, into the outbreak,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Joseph Zen
Reuters

Swiss activists drop campaign against F-35 fighter deal

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum.
WORLD
Variety

FilmSharks Subsidiary The Remake Company Locks Remake Deals with Italy, India, Israel (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks subsidiary The Remake Company has closed a remake deal with Italy’s Marco Belardi and his new label Bamboo Prod. for Ariel Winograd’s latest film “Today We Fix the World” (“Hoy se Arregla el Mundo”).  Produced by powerhouse shingle Patagonik, the family dramedy was picked up by Netflix for several key territories after its theatrical release by Disney’s Star early this year.  Mexico’s BH5 has also acquired the remake rights and is about to produce its version while talks are underway with Korean and French companies, said FilmSharks founder and CEO, Guido Rud. Winograd is already a known quantity in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Chinese#The Catholic Church#Catholic
UPI News

CBP: Border encounters top 2M this fiscal year

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have documented more than 2 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year, according to newly released statistics. Though the fiscal year ends with the completion of this month, officials announced Monday that they have already counted...
IMMIGRATION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy