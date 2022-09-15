From January 1970 to December 2018, 1304 patients were diagnosed with multiple myeloma (MM) at our institution and 256 (19.6%) had plasmacytomas (Ps) (paraskeletal "“PPs- 17.6%, extramedullary "“EMPs-1.9%). Patients with Ps had lower serum M-protein and less advanced ISS stage than those without. At first relapse, 192 out of 967 patients (19.8%) developed Ps (PPs 14.6%, EMPs 5.1%). The only factor associated with Ps at relapse was the presence of Ps at diagnosis (46% vs 13%, p"‰<"‰0.00001) with no impact with exposure to novel drugs or previous autologous stem-cell transplantation (ASCT). The median overall survival (OS) was 45, 44 and 20"‰months for patients without Ps, PPs and EMPs, respectively (p"‰="‰0.013). Patients with PPs who underwent ASCT had similar OS than those without Ps (98 vs. 113"‰months) and significantly longer than those with EMPs (98 vs 47"‰months, p"‰="‰0.006). In patients non-eligible for ASCT the presence of PPs or EMPs was associated with shorter OS compared with patients without Ps (32 vs. 24 vs. 6"‰months, p"‰="‰0.009). In the relapsed setting, a significant survival benefit was observed beyond the year 2000, but still with significant differences among patients without Ps, PPs and EMPs (37 vs 22 vs 16"‰months, p"‰="‰0.003). Importantly, rescue therapy with combinations of proteasome-inhibitors plus immunomodulatory drugs was associated with prolonged OS from first relapse (over 6"‰years), even in patients with EMPs.

