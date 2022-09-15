Read full article on original website
Fancy a cup of Joe? Moment Biden’s Beast gets snarled up in London’s roads outside a coffee shop chain en route to King Charles III’s banquet
President Joe Biden's armored limousine last night came to a grinding halt outside a Pret a Manger coffee shop in central London as the world leader tried to reach King Charles III's banquet to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth. Biden and his wife Jill were seen in the back...
Medical oxygen generators serve as the guardians of Covid patients in intensive care
It is reported that the WHO is now doing all it can to provide key equipment and supplies, such as mobile hospitals and laboratory supplies, to help countries hit by Covid-19 get through. To guarantee the enough supply of medical oxygen generators required for the treatment of Covid patients and other patients, everyone at Wuxi Hail Roll Fone Science&Technology Co., Ltd. goes into overdrive to produce medical oxygen generators, medical masks and other medical supplies, so as to provide timely assistance to hospitals at home and abroad.Why are medical oxygen generators so important in the Covid-19 crisis?
US stocks edge higher ahead of expected interest rate hike
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.2%, to 30,896 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Wall Street remains focused on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s attempt to lower prices by aggressively raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the central bank will announce its latest decision on rates and is expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point. Retailers and banks made solid gains. Home Depot rose 1.5% and Bank of America rose 2%. Health care stocks slipped and tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 1.6%.
