Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 1:28 PM- King City PD said that two people were arrested in connection with a murder in King City on Wednesday night. Kevin James Powell, 27, and his mother, Connie McKinley, 49, were arrested on Thursday morning in Greenfield after officers reviewed video surveillance footage. Kevin James Powell Officers were The post Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
KSBW.com
27-year-old stabbed to death in King City motel room
KING CITY, Calif. — A man was fatally stabbed at a King City motel on Wednesday evening, and police were able to arrest a suspect Thursday morning. According to the King City Police Department, officers were called to a motel on Broadway Circle for a report of a stabbing. First responders located a 27-year-old Hispanic man with multiple stab wounds. The man died from his injuries.
benitolink.com
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries. Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Salinas was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being The post Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
WATCH: Hollister Police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for two people wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a Teresita Court and Central Avenue home Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Police said a woman arrived at her home and found two people armed with firearms. A brief scuffle ensued, and the two got The post WATCH: Hollister Police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery appeared first on KION546.
Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
Juvenile airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a juvenile was taken to a Bay Area hospital via helicopter after being hit by a car Thursday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to Elm Avenue and 4th Street. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. The man did not have a license The post Juvenile airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Gilroy (Gilroy, CA)
According to the Gilroy Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Gilroy on Monday. The crash happened near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way at around 8:55 p.m. According to the officials, the driver of the [..]
salinasvalleytribune.com
Jury convicts Soledad man of DUI
SOLEDAD — After a two-day trial, a jury found 26-year-old Luis Vera Morga of Soledad guilty of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 31. On May 4, 2019, at about 10:47 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Eutimio Toral was traveling on southbound Highway 101, south of Hudson Road, when he observed a black vehicle with its headlights on and stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.
Man killed after motorcycle collides with guardrail
A motorcycle crash is slowing traffic through San Luis Obispo during the Friday evening commute. It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade.
Gilroy man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run collision Monday night, according to the Gilroy Police Department. The incident happened around 8:54 p.m. near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way where a Gilroy man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was identified as 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu. Two days later, […]
Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at Acosta Plaza. K9 Oakley was able to locate several shell casings in the area. Police said the shooting happened around midnight—no word on any victims. No further details were shared. The post Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
Deputies: Shots fired toward a house in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred toward a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of Coyote Road. Investigators are still trying to The post Deputies: Shots fired toward a house in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Gang members arrested amid MCSO’s Operation “It’s Not Easy Being Green”
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested six people amid an ongoing investigation into crimes allegedly committed by members of a local motorcycle gang. The investigation, dubbed Operation It’s Not Easy Being Green, began in July, after the Sheriff’s Office learned of an alleged shooting in the area of Highway 183 and the North Davis Road overcrossing.
Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
New details released in plane crash that killed 2 from Merced County
New details have been released on a mid-air collision between two private planes at the Watsonville airport in August.
