URMC’s ‘INTERCEPT’ first of its kind for upstate adolescent mental health care
'INTERCEPT' is a clinic for those ages 15 to 28 and their families who may be experiencing signs or symptoms of what could become, or is a mental health emergency.
sjfc.edu
Snapchat Post Causes Concern for Fisher Community
Late in the evening of September 15, many St. John Fisher University students took notice of a fellow student’s Snapchat story containing an image of a large assault rifle with ammunition in the frame. The following morning, two students who saw the image went to the Office of Safety and Security to report it as a possible threat.
‘A Call to Women of Color’ health event held in Rochester
The event was created to focus on empowering women and girls of color and to engage in a conversation about healthy living among women.
13 WHAM
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
Mentalist Steven Nicholas twists reality and blows minds at Rochester Fringe
In "ExperiMENTALISM," Steven Nicolas uses mind games and plenty of audience participation to entertain unsuspecting Fringe audiences. Before “ExperiMENTAL” begins, you already feel like you could be put on the spot at any moment. The room at School of the Arts is intimate and dimly lit, with chairs set up at small tables. There’s no place to hide. ...
‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp
This is the second year of the 'Sheriff's Showdown' event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
nypressnews.com
Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs
Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
Dr. Baden: Cathy Krauseneck died before 6 a.m.
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Michael Baden, world renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist took the stand on Wednesday for the Krauseneck trial. Baden has assisted in many high profile cases for decades: including the Attica prison riots, OJ Simpson case, George Floyd death, Jeffrey Epstein death and more. Why was he in Rochester today? Baden […]
How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced
Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
iheart.com
Monroe County Reaches 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Monroe County has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state health department website confirms 2,002 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago. Nearly 1,700 of the dead were county residents. Meantime, COVID hospitalizations have ticked up in the past few days, with 204 people...
13 WHAM
Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
Two juveniles missing from children’s center in Chili
Deputies don't believe they are in any danger at this time, but they encourage anyone with information to call 911.
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
