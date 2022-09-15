ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 2

Wanda Lou Bosworth
2d ago

What are kids thinking these days? Is It anger that is coming out or do they need some attention? I don’t know! What somebody needs to find out before, somebody gets hurt bad one of these days!

Reply
3
Related
Inside Nova

Police: Arrest made in attempted rape, assault in Arlington

Arlington County police on Sept. 12 arrested a 57-year-old Arlington man in connection with two assaults that occurred that evening. On Sept. 12 at 10:47 p.m., a woman was inside a business in the 4800 block of Langston Boulevard when she entered the women’s restroom. According to police, the suspect followed, requested sex, grabbed the victim, attempted to remove her clothing and pushed her into a stall, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Girl, 12, holds knife to student's throat at Woodbridge middle school

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 12-year-old girl has been charged after using a knife to threaten another student at a Woodbridge middle school. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Ridge Middle School. A school resource officer was called after the girl came into a classroom and threatened another student, brandishing a knife and holding it to the student's throat, according to police. A teacher quickly intervened and was able to get knife away from the girl. The teacher sustained multiple cuts to his hand and the student victim reported minor injuries.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Ridge, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
sungazette.news

Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall

Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
wsvaonline.com

One dead, one arrested after Winchester area shooting

An argument in the northern end of the valley turned violent, leaving one man dead. Frederick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Warren Gosnell stated in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 5:30 Thursday at a home on Whitlock Lane in the Gore area west of Winchester. Both law...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run

The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Inside Nova

Police: Youths arrested for shoplifting, assault at Nordstom in Tysons

Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO arrest a suspect in a Frederick County fatal shooting

The Frederick County Sheriff Office (FCSO) announced the arrest in a shooting death on Whitlock Lane in Frederick County. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 authorities received and responded to a report of someone being shot following an argument. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Juvenile Detention Center#Violent Crime
arlnow.com

Woman charged with pepper spraying man during road rage dispute

A 54-year-old Arlington woman was arrested after an apparent road rage dispute escalated to violence. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. around the intersection of King Street and S. Chesterfield Road, near the Wendy’s and a short distance from Wakefield High School. Police say a dispute among drivers ended...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged

DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
MANASSAS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy