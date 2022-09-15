Read full article on original website
Wanda Lou Bosworth
2d ago
What are kids thinking these days? Is It anger that is coming out or do they need some attention? I don’t know! What somebody needs to find out before, somebody gets hurt bad one of these days!
Stafford student facing vandalism charges after breaking school bus window
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking charges for a student accused of throwing a water bottle at a school bus this week.
Police: Arrest made in attempted rape, assault in Arlington
Arlington County police on Sept. 12 arrested a 57-year-old Arlington man in connection with two assaults that occurred that evening. On Sept. 12 at 10:47 p.m., a woman was inside a business in the 4800 block of Langston Boulevard when she entered the women’s restroom. According to police, the suspect followed, requested sex, grabbed the victim, attempted to remove her clothing and pushed her into a stall, police said.
Girl, 12, holds knife to student's throat at Woodbridge middle school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 12-year-old girl has been charged after using a knife to threaten another student at a Woodbridge middle school. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Ridge Middle School. A school resource officer was called after the girl came into a classroom and threatened another student, brandishing a knife and holding it to the student's throat, according to police. A teacher quickly intervened and was able to get knife away from the girl. The teacher sustained multiple cuts to his hand and the student victim reported minor injuries.
Student facing charges for throwing water bottles from Stafford Co. school bus, hitting another causing damage
STAFFORD, Va. — A student could be facing charges for allegedly throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School bus and damaging a passing school bus, according to deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Poplar Road, off of Highway 17, on Wednesday around 4:39 p.m....
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
One dead, one arrested after Winchester area shooting
An argument in the northern end of the valley turned violent, leaving one man dead. Frederick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Warren Gosnell stated in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 5:30 Thursday at a home on Whitlock Lane in the Gore area west of Winchester. Both law...
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run
The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
Two 15-year-old students charged with possession of gun at Freedom High School
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with possession of a firearm on school property after Freedom High School was on lockdown for several hours Monday morning, officials said. Police say school personnel notified the school resource officer that a student with a gun was inside the school...
Police: Youths arrested for shoplifting, assault at Nordstom in Tysons
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
FCSO arrest a suspect in a Frederick County fatal shooting
The Frederick County Sheriff Office (FCSO) announced the arrest in a shooting death on Whitlock Lane in Frederick County. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 authorities received and responded to a report of someone being shot following an argument. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the...
Police: Woman arrested after calling police following argument with 11-year-old
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a woman who called 911 after a fight with an 11-year-old family member. That woman is now facing strangulation charges. According to a report from the Prince William County Police Department, the incident unfolded at the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Woman charged with pepper spraying man during road rage dispute
A 54-year-old Arlington woman was arrested after an apparent road rage dispute escalated to violence. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. around the intersection of King Street and S. Chesterfield Road, near the Wendy’s and a short distance from Wakefield High School. Police say a dispute among drivers ended...
Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged
DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
Man Charged With Murder After Beating An Elderly Victim To Death In Beltsville Parking Lot
A man captured on video fatally beating an elderly man in a Beltsville parking lot has been arrested after the manner of death of the victim was officially ruled a homicide, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, was captured on surveillance video assaulting Johnny Lee Shepard, 87, in a residential parking...
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
