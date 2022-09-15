This exceptional home located in Hudson, New York, features 2,150 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. In one of the most enchanting settings of the Hudson Valley, House at Watersmeet sits at the confluence of the Kinderhook, Stockport, and Claverack creeks as they come together to flow into the Hudson River. Constructed in 1850 and located high on the banks of the creek, Watersmeet is private, surrounded by nature, and with stunning views of the river from every window in the house. The first floor has a modern, large kitchen that opens onto the dining and living space with floor-to-ceiling windows opening to the pool in one direction and the deck in the other. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The landscaping is generous, with an abundance of flowering bushes and a charming path leading down to the creek where you can launch a kayak into the Hudson. A dead-end location, gated entrance, inground pool, an expansive dining deck, and a patio for entertaining give the property a compound feel.

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO