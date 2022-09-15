ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LsIE_0hxAKv3400

Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.

The official stream , embedded above, has a suite of commentators from the community and Infinity Ward jumping between spectator mode on several groups. Go ahead and jump in live to see some kind of incipient gunsmith-fueled shotgun/SMG meta developing—at least in the half hour I've been watching.

Both Twitch and YouTube have Modern Warfare 2 hub pages for you to hunt down a streamer you like if you'd rather find a streamer you prefer to the official commentary. It's an absolute buffet, with several dozen streamers in several languages.

The action is pretty entertaining, especially on specific streamers' channels. Seeing people who play a ton of CoD work through updates, changes, and tweak things like field of view to get a better experience. For them it's literally their first hands-on with a game they'll play for hundreds of hours over the next year, and this is a rare moment to see their live first impressions.

Infinity Ward also unveiled DMZ , a new extraction mode coming to Warzone 2.0 that sounds a lot like Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov. You can hit our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page for an aggregate of everything going on with the upcoming game.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FSS Hurricane attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 takes the tactical gunplay from its predecessor and expands upon it, adding in a new weapons list, a whole new Gunsmith system and more. Players have already been able to try it out via a recent beta test, and one weapon has emerged as a real contender already. The FSS Hurricane is a lightning fast SMG that can be used to rush around maps with ease.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List

Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Streamers#Warfare#Video Game#Modern Warfare 2#Infinity Ward#Dmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Youtube
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
SlashGear

This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking

In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update

It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy