ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico city to monitor compliance with police reforms

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqqCc_0hxAKtHc00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice say New Mexico’s largest city has made enough progress with court-ordered police reforms that oversight of much of the ongoing process will be turned over to Albuquerque officials.

The announcement was made Thursday with a new joint court filing that outlines what the city will be responsible for monitoring going forward. Regular reports on compliance will be required.

The Justice Department and the city reached a consent decree several years ago to overhaul the police force in response to a series of deadly shootings that pointed to patterns of excessive force, constitutional violations and a lack of training and oversight of its officers. The terms of the agreement included new training and protocols for investigating officer shootings.

Officials with the Justice Department and federal prosecutors said the city over the last two years has been moving in the right direction with sustained compliance for significant portions of the consent decree.

New Mexico U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez pointed to the work of police officers as well as community advocates in reaching the milestone.

“Successful self-assessment is the cornerstone of true reform, and the Albuquerque community should expect no less,” he said in a statement.

There are nearly two dozen consent decrees in place across the United States. The Justice Department has pushed to make the process more efficient and less expensive, with Attorney General Merrick Garland in September introduced budget caps and hearings after five years to determine if the agreements should end.

Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico earlier this year urged Garland to end the consent decree, noting that Albuquerque had spent nearly $25 million on it, including $10 million in monitor payments, and yet the city was dealing with record homicides.

Albuquerque officials have long complained about the cost of the federal monitoring and other critics have said the consent decree has complicated reform efforts.

Police Chief Harold Medina earlier this summer acknowledged what he called “a roller coaster of successes and failures” but said recent achievements have helped to improve morale and recruiting.

Medina also vowed that the city will maintain high standards as part of the self-assessment process.

“I am pleased we have finally found a light at the end of the tunnel in the reform process. We overcame many challenges to get to this point,” Medina said Thursday.

Among the things Albuquerque will be self-monitoring is a multi-agency task force that investigates shootings by officers. It will also track training and policy development for specialized units, including the SWAT team, canine unit and bomb squad.

Revisions of field training for new officers and publishing information on how people can file complaints will be among Albuquerque’s responsibilities.

Federal officials also said the Albuquerque Police Department has been successful so far in developing a comprehensive recruitment and hiring program. In a recent report, the federal monitor who had been tracking the city’s progress noted that the department had increased interest in joining the force at a time when recruiting has become more difficult nationwide.

The department also has improved the timeliness and quality of its investigations into claims of excessive force. A contractor reviewing a backlog of internal affairs cases reported in August that much work still needed to be done but there were substantial improvements in the tone and tenor within the department’s internal affairs force division.

Albuquerque also recently hired retired judge Victor Valdez as the superintendent of reform for the police department. His duties include developing the city’s self-monitoring system.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini’s attorney had recommended that she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. But Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for an 18-month sentence in order to deter others. The judge said he considered the seriousness of the offense and “the sheer number of people who were impacted.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Calls for New Mexico Abortion Referendum

The Republican nominee for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, is calling for his state’s voters to decide the fate of the state’s abortion laws, as the race for New Mexico’s top office heats up. According to an ad released by the Ronchetti campaign, the meteorologist-turned-politician is pledging...
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Did Lujan Grisham save thousands of lives?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While the latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that COVID-19 isn’t a major focus for most voters, Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham recently released a TV ad highlighting her experience as Governor during the pandemic. The advertisement claims “during COVID, Governor Lujan Grisham saved thousands of lives.” So what data exists to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
The Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Mississippi water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told people in Jackson that they no longer had to boil water before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth. “We are striving to secure clean, safe water for the Jackson community — a community that has been suffering with contaminated water for years,” one of the attorneys who filed the suit, Robert Gibbs, said in a statement Monday. “This is a righteous fight, and one we intend to win.” Crews from Mississippi and other states started repairs in Jackson’s two water treatment plants after Gov. Tate Reeves declared an emergency nearly three weeks ago, and that work continues. The emergency work has not included removal of old cast-iron pipes with lead joints.
JACKSON, MS
cbs4local.com

A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding

$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Harold Medina
Person
Merrick Garland
The Associated Press

Lawsuit alleges car dealer discriminated based on race

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general’s office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that Jaffarian Service Inc. engaged in unfair, deceptive, and discriminatory pricing practices in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act and the Public Accommodations Law, which prohibits race discrimination. “Purchasing a vehicle is already a significant financial decision for many families and individuals — the last thing they should be worried about is unfairly paying more for a product because of their race or national origin,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. A message seeking comment was left with the dealership.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the motion, saying only it was legally insufficient. Scherer last week chewed out lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill and her team outside the jury’s presence, accusing them of being “unprofessional” when they unexpectedly rested their case after only about 25...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say

The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Justice Department
The Associated Press

Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday, a day after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor described as “catastrophic.” Many people were also left without water service. The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017. Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island still have blue tarps for a roof. The wind and water from Fiona stripped the pavement from roads, tore off roofs and sent torrents pouring into homes. The storm also took out a bridge and flooded two airports. Authorities reported no deaths directly from the hurricane, but Puerto Rico officials said it was too early to know the full scope of damage. The storm was still expected to unleash torrential rain across the U.S. territory that is home to 3.2 million people.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Place
Mexico City
The Associated Press

GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race’s clear frontrunner. Valentine, a Democrat, spoke in Lake Ozark at the forum sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. She was joined by Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian Jonathan Dine, but not Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Valentine, 65, is a philanthropist and a retired nurse. She’s also the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime chairman and CEO of Anheuser-Busch who built the family business into the world’s largest brewery. Gussie Busch died in 1989 and the brewery was sold to InBev in 2008. Schmitt has, in news releases, referred to Valentine as “the heiress” and made digs at her family’s wealth. Valentine didn’t back away from it Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
KRQE News 13

Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

DOJ loosens grip on Albuquerque Police Department following report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice is loosening its grip on the Albuquerque Police Department. APD has been subject to the DOJ settlement for years over its use of force practices. Now, in what is a major milestone, the DOJ has agreed to suspend several paragraphs of the court-approved agreement. APD will now evaluate itself […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy