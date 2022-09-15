Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
verywellhealth.com
Gout: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness in one or more joints. Gout can affect any joint but most often affects the big toe. Gout attacks occur suddenly. They can wake you up in the middle of the...
MedicalXpress
Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure
Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
MedicalXpress
Individuals with type 2 diabetes respond differently to exercise
Regular exercise helps prevent and delay the development of type 2 diabetes and its complications. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, together with a team of international scientists, have discovered that activation of the immune system in skeletal muscle during exercise may underlie the difference in how individuals with type 2 diabetes perceive and respond to exercise. These findings are published in the journal Science Advances.
Healthline
Can High Cholesterol Lead to Pulmonary Embolism?
High cholesterol is a condition in which you have too much low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, in your blood. Over time, high cholesterol levels may increase your risk of developing heart disease and related complications. Cholesterol deposits (called plaques) in your arteries can. and travel through your...
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
RELATED PEOPLE
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Systolic and Diastolic Heart Failure?
Heart failure occurs when your heart is unable to pump the amount of blood your body needs to keep you healthy. It can occur on the left or right side of the heart or on both sides. The left side is in charge of pumping oxygen-rich blood into your body,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
verywellhealth.com
Abnormal Heartbeat
An abnormal heartbeat, also known as an arrhythmia, is often characterized as the heart feeling like it's skipping a beat. Arrythmia has several causes, such as when the electrical signals do not travel normally throughout the heart, causing it to beat out of normal rhythm (known as sinus rhythm). If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
Confirmed: Gout Comes With Increased Heart Risk
Incidence of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) was significantly higher among gout patients than in the general Swedish population, researchers found, even when data were adjusted for common comorbidities. First-time ACS was diagnosed at a rate of 9.1 per 1,000 person-years in a cohort of about 20,000 gout patients followed through...
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Inside The Connection Between Anemia And Anxiety
Anyone with anemia will tell you that cold feet aren't just reserved for runaway brides. Anemia, a relatively common blood disorder characterized by a lack of healthy red blood cells, is marked by the body's inability to carry adequate oxygen to the organs and tissues (per Mayo Clinic). While several forms of anemia are congenital, the condition is more commonly acquired as a result of a nutritional deficiency.
cancernetwork.com
Tumor Lysis Syndrome Incidence Uncommon in Venetoclax Treatment for AML
In patients with acute myeloid leukemia receiving venetoclax, tumor lysis syndrome was uncommon; patients at high risk should be admitted for venetoclax dosing ramp-up. Tumor lysis syndrome was found to be uncommon in patients receiving venetoclax (Venclexta) for acute myeloid leukemia but should be monitored if they have elevated white blood cells and should be admitted for a ramp-up, according to findings from a real-world analysis published in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice.
Comments / 0