notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB specifications confirmed by new leak
A previous leak speculated that Nvidia would launch two variants of the GeForce RTX 4080, one with 12 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. It seemed a little suspicious initially given the fiasco with the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and 10 GB variants. However, renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, who has had an excellent track record with all Nvidia-related material, has now essentially confirmed the aforementioned information. The leaker adds that "his work is done", implying that these specs are final.
Nvidia RTX 4060: everything we know about Nvidia's next-gen 'budget' graphics card
With the launch of Nvidia Lovelace seemingly imminent, there's been a lot of buzz around the tech grapevine about what these next-gen cards have to offer, especially the high-end enthusiast cards. But the Nvidia RTX 4060 hasn't been totally forgotten in the mix. And while it's not nearly enough to...
EVGA will stop making Nvidia graphics cards, citing abusive relationship
A hot potato: The relationship between Nvidia and one of its top board partners seems to have reached a breaking point. EVGA won't produce RTX 40 series GPUs, effectively exiting the graphics card market entirely. Possibly heralding the end of EVGA, the decision could bring closer attention to the business interactions between GPU makers and board partners.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU could hit an epic 5.85GHz – but you'll need a legendary cooler
AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X has been the subject of a fresh leak about the boost clock speeds which the next-gen flagship CPU is supposedly capable of reaching. So, seasoning at the ready – and plenty of it – but the claim comes from Wccftech (opens in new tab), whose sources reckon that while we know the 7950X is rated by AMD at a boost of (up to) 5.7GHz, the peak boost will exceed that, potentially hitting 5.85GHz as a peak (fMax) speed.
RTX 3070 Laptop Deals: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now
We help you find RTX 3070-powered gaming laptop deals.
Leaked Nvidia RTX 4090 price practically confirms our worst fears
Ahead of the expected big reveal at Nvidia’s GTC presentation on September 20, it looks like we might already be getting a real glimpse into the pricing of Nvidia’s upcoming flagship graphics card, the uber-powerful GeForce RTX 4090. As reported by Twitter user @I_Leak_VN, it looks like Vietnamese...
Engadget
Intel drops the Celeron and Pentium names for its low-end laptop CPUs (updated)
Get ready for the catchy 'Intel Processor' badge instead. Intel has used the Celeron and Pentium brands for CPUs since the 1990s, but they're finally fading away — if not quite in the way you'd expect. The company is replacing both brand names for low-end laptop chips in favor of the simpler (if not exactly creative) "Intel Processor" badge starting in 2023. The move will help "simplify" the lineup, Intel VP Josh Newman said.
AMD to showcase mid-range B650 motherboards on October 4
If the high prices of X670 turns you off, these will be the boards for you.
One of PC gaming's biggest video card makers is reportedly dropping out of the business
EVGA has confirmed it will not manufacture the next generation of graphics cards
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name
NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
Newegg is bundling gaming monitors with GPUs to clear out inventory
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: From one extreme to the other – that is the best way to describe the GPU market over the past couple of years. The 180 has seemingly happened so quickly that Newegg is now bundling additional hardware with GPUs to move inventory ASAP.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset
Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
notebookcheck.net
GPD Win 4: Company pokes fun at Valve Steam Deck as more display specifications confirmed
GPD has shed more light on the Win 4, its next-generation gaming handheld. As we reported earlier this week, GPD has already confirmed that the Win 4 will utilise the Ryzen 7 6800U, AMD's premier APU for ultra-portable devices. Not only does the Win 4 feature the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units based on the RDNA 2 architecture, but it also supports eGPUs for superior graphics performance when connected to an external monitor.
ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme Rocks All-New Gen 5 M.2 SSD Riser Card
We have our first look at Asus's new proprietary Gen-Z.2 riser card, which can support upcoming Gen 5 M.2 SSDs.
The Verge
Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023 laptops
Intel is replacing its Pentium and Celeron brands with just Intel Processor. The new branding will replace both existing brands in 2023 notebooks and supposedly make things easier when consumers are looking to purchase budget laptops. Intel will now focus on its Core, Evo, and vPro brands for its flagship...
technewstoday.com
How To Update HDMI Driver on Windows
HDMI issues generally shows up in the form of distorted video or audio output, or in worse cases, no output at all. Several effective fixes exist for such problems, from verifying the connection and the component’s integrity to configuring the display settings properly. One such fix is to update...
IGN
Dell Deal Alert: 10% Off Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor and Bonus $100 Gift Card
Today, Dell is offering triple savings on its popular Alienware AW2521HFL 25" gaming monitor. The MSRP is $524.99, but there's a $175 instant discount that drops the price to $349.99. Use Dell coupon code "Monitor10" take take another 10% off, bringing it down to $314.99. Finally, Dell is throwing in a $100 promo gift card with the purchase. Once you receive the gift card, you can use it on anything at Dell.com, but it does carry a 90-day expiration date.
ZDNet
Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer
Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
reviewed.com
This Samsung gas range looks great, but performance is lacking
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. About the Samsung NX60A6511S Freestanding Gas Range. Dimensions: 29 15/16" x 46 5/16"-47 1/16" (Adjustable) x 28 11/16" (W x H x D) Capacity: 6.0 cubic feet. Finishes: Black, black stainless...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Exynos processors won't die with the S23's move to Snapdragon
The share of Samsung's Exynos line or mobile chipsets has fallen drastically from a record high of 76% in 2019, to the 20% it commanded in this past quarter, according to the Elec citing market analysis from Gfk. Thanks to the announcement of the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A53 which...
