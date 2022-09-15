A previous leak speculated that Nvidia would launch two variants of the GeForce RTX 4080, one with 12 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. It seemed a little suspicious initially given the fiasco with the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and 10 GB variants. However, renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, who has had an excellent track record with all Nvidia-related material, has now essentially confirmed the aforementioned information. The leaker adds that "his work is done", implying that these specs are final.

