US News and World Report

United Arab Emirates to Launch First Lunar Rover in November

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday. Hamad Al Marzooqi told The National, a state-linked newspaper, that the “Rashid” rover, named for Dubai's ruling family, would be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15. The exact date will be announced next month, he said.
Fire Breaks Out at Mountaintop Restaurant in Swiss Alps

ZURICH (Reuters) - A fire broke out early on Monday at a mountaintop restaurant in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,000 metres (9,800 ft) and helicopters were helping to battle the blaze, police said. Heavy smoke was pouring from the upper floors of the Botta restaurant, designed by...
One-Third of China's Land Protected Under Ecological 'Red Line' Scheme

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nearly a third of China's land is now off-limits to development under a scheme known as the "ecological protection red line", a senior official said at a news briefing on Monday, bringing the country in accord with global biodiversity targets. China first proposed its "red line" scheme...
Stocks Slide, Treasury Yields Jump Before Central Banks Meet

SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest in over a decade on Monday, while shares slipped and the dollar firmed as investors prepared for a packed week of central bank meetings, with the chance of a super-sized hike in the United States. Markets are fully priced for...
