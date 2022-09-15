Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
US News and World Report
United Arab Emirates to Launch First Lunar Rover in November
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday. Hamad Al Marzooqi told The National, a state-linked newspaper, that the “Rashid” rover, named for Dubai's ruling family, would be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15. The exact date will be announced next month, he said.
US News and World Report
Fire Breaks Out at Mountaintop Restaurant in Swiss Alps
ZURICH (Reuters) - A fire broke out early on Monday at a mountaintop restaurant in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,000 metres (9,800 ft) and helicopters were helping to battle the blaze, police said. Heavy smoke was pouring from the upper floors of the Botta restaurant, designed by...
US News and World Report
One-Third of China's Land Protected Under Ecological 'Red Line' Scheme
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nearly a third of China's land is now off-limits to development under a scheme known as the "ecological protection red line", a senior official said at a news briefing on Monday, bringing the country in accord with global biodiversity targets. China first proposed its "red line" scheme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Stocks Slide, Treasury Yields Jump Before Central Banks Meet
SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest in over a decade on Monday, while shares slipped and the dollar firmed as investors prepared for a packed week of central bank meetings, with the chance of a super-sized hike in the United States. Markets are fully priced for...
Comments / 0