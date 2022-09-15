Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Hannaford opens a new New York state store; unveils plans for second Maine location
Hannaford Supermarkets on Saturday opened a new 49,000-square-foot store in Brunswick, New York, at 9 Lord Ave. And on Monday, the Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford announced it will open a 58,000-square-foot store in 2023 at the intersection of Payne Road and Route 114 in Scarborough to further its backyard expansion. “All...
More Mass. communities push to tax high-end real estate transactions to create affordable housing
Finding an affordable place to live remains a big problem for many people across the state. That’s why Boston 25 is Getting Real about the housing crisis and examining some of the proposals to try and fix the situation. One idea picking up momentum is to allow cities and...
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
nshoremag.com
Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield
La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
hot969boston.com
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
WCVB
3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close
BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
House of the Week: Shrewsbury 5-bedroom Cape 'not the typical cookie cutter'
SHREWSBURY — This 4,060-square-foot contemporary Cape, set in nearly two wooded acres on a quiet dead-end street, is a departure from the “typical cookie cutter layout.”. The five-bedroom, four-bath home at 11 Greenleaf Farms Circle is listed at $1.275 million with Lee Joseph with Coldwell Banker Realty – Worcester.
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!
Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
BC Heights
Demolishing 345 Walnut St. is Both Necessary and Necessarily Unpleasant
The Newton City Council approved the funding for the proposed new senior center at 345 Walnut St. last month. A lone councilor voted against the proposal, just as only two members of the Newton Historical Commission (NHC) voted to nominate the building as a landmark. Total demolition was the right move, but its opponents’ concerns are valid.
The Swellesley Report
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley
SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident
Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
NEPGA headquarters has found a new home at Boylston's The Haven Country Club
As far as New England PGA executive director Mike Higgins is concerned, building a new headquarters at The Haven Country Club in Boylston was as exciting as a hole-in-one. Higgins, 47, of Shrewsbury, played his home matches for the Shrewsbury High golf team at The Haven CC — then known as Mount Pleasant CC — and he worked at the club in the bag room and picked the range for former head pro Art Harris for six years while he was in high school and college.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
