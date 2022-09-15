ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Fed Up, Resentful? Maybe You’re Differentiating

Differentiation is about separating from those close to us and focusing more on our own needs. Differentiating can occur several times in our lives and stir resentment, anger, and feelings of emptiness. We need to take stock and listen to these emotions; it is an opportunity to make our lives...
RELATIONSHIPS
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Danger of Using Gray Rock Strategy with a Narcissist

Gray rockArulonline/Darlene Lancer (Note an affiliate link benefits author if you make a purchase) One strategy for dealing with a narcissist or sociopath is to act like a “gray rock,” meaning that you become uninteresting and unresponsive. Your objective is to make someone lose interest in you. You don’t feed their needs for drama or attention. You don’t show emotion, say anything interesting, or disclose any personal information. Nor do you ask questions or participate in conversations, except for brief factual replies. Limit your answers to a few syllables or a nod. Say “maybe” or “I don’t know.”
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Take to Get Out of an Abusive Relationship?

Leaving an abusive relationship—regardless of whether the abuse is verbal, emotional, or physical—can be a tall order. Many victims feel responsible for the abuse, blindly believing their abuser's claim that they themselves provoked it. Before victims can escape an abusive relationship, they must alter their perceptions of themselves...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

5 Steps to Overcoming Frustration

Frustration, if left unaddressed, can evolve to helplessness, annoyance, anger, or rage. You can overcome it if you get to the root of it and self-care. Feelings of frustration are emotions that most of us feel from time to time. If you have a low tolerance for frustration, there are steps you can take to help you keep your anger in check.
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

How to Communicate When Your Partner Shuts Down

Experts tell couples to never go to bed angry, but what do you do when your partner shuts down, but you’re ready to make up?. What is stonewalling in a relationship? Stonewalling means shutting down emotionally and even refusing to speak to one’s partner. It is a damaging and hurtful way to deal with conflict.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort

There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
ADDitude

[Self-Test] Antisocial Personality Disorder

Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), also called sociopathy or psychopathy, is characterized by disregard for and violation of the rights of others.1 People with ASPD often engage in unlawful behaviors and display a reckless disregard for the safety of themselves and others. They often exhibit irritable and aggressive behaviors, and they may get into physical fights or assault others. Deceitfulness and manipulation are central to this personality disorder – people with ASPD may charm others to get what they want, then show little remorse for hurting or mistreating them.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Offputting Relationship Behaviors Indicate Lack Of Self-Awareness

Vulnerability/intimacy can be difficult, especially in the initial stages of a relationship. However, trying to initially minimize our unbecoming behaviors instead of working on them is a surefire way to turn someone off. Before meeting my husband, I continually found myself in relationships with men who would manage to hide particular quirks/bad behavior until after we started dating.
Penned It

Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner

When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.
lovelearnings.com

Is Your Ex Making Excuses?

After a breakup, it’s very common for an ex to lie and hide their true motivations. I want to explain why your ex has probably been making excuses about your breakup and why you can’t be together. I’ll show you how to determine if your ex is telling...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Sameness Can Increase Relationship Longevity

People are attracted to others with similar values and attitudes. Individuals who share the same views reinforce one another. People who have dissimilar values and attitudes often experience cognitive dissonance, which must be resolved before a relationship can flourish. People who share the same perspectives, attitudes, and activities tend to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?

The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
MENTAL HEALTH

