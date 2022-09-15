ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Gen Electric: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Portland Gen Electric POR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45.25 cents per share. On Friday, Portland Gen Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Expert Ratings for PayPal Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 28 analysts have published their opinion on PayPal Holdings PYPL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
New Jersey Resources: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New Jersey Resources NJR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Friday, New Jersey Resources will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Investors Remain Cautious Before The Fed Make Their Move

Bitcoin BTC/USD and the crypto market saw a significant bounce yesterday, before finding resistance at $19,666 – the 2017 bull market top, a key resistance. Bitcoin remains below $20,000 for now as investors are very cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve decision tomorrow, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell.
Johnson Controls Intl: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Johnson Controls Intl JCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Friday, Johnson Controls Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Short Volatility Alert: Airbus SE

On Monday, shares of Airbus SE EADSY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +2.00% to $23.43. The overall sentiment for EADSY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About MYT Netherlands Parent

MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of MYT Netherlands Parent at $12.195, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Enbridge's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Enbridge ENB. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
