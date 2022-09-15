ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fortune

The best jobs for Gen Z workers

In a Great Resignation era, managers have been trying to figure out what exactly the elusive Gen Z wants. The answer just became a bit clearer thanks to a new report from Glassdoor, which analyzed its database of company reviews for the roles and companies different generations prefer. It found that Gen Z desires jobs that help them change company culture and have a social impact. For many, that means a role in recruiting.
JOBS
ceoworld.biz

5 Qualities Found in Effective Teachers

Working remotely has improved my work-life balance by taking out the extra time and stress of commuting to work. I am able to eat healthier and spend more time with my family instead of spending time eating fast food or sitting in a car stuck in traffic. I have been able to focus on my work and give my team/group more attention because there are no distractions from a noisy work environment or colleagues who want to stop and chat. I can also comply with overtime requirements more conveniently, allowing me to willingly devote the time as needed to report on Saturdays or extend my working hours through the week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HackerNoon

It Is Important For Entrepreneurs to Take Time Off

It takes a lot of labor to run a business. The majority of people who become self-employed do so to pursue a passion and have greater control over their time. But it frequently comes as a shock that company owners put in far more hours than the typical worker. When...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Finance is (finally) embracing IT

Leaders explain why CFO-CIO alignment is essential for the future of finance. As the future of finance involves technology, the need for finance-IT alignment continues to be in the spotlight. “I think for far too long, if you start talking about finance and technology to finance people, they will shut...
ECONOMY
Economy
Marketing
under30ceo.com

Where Will You Be in 10 Years as an Entrepreneur?

As a business person or entrepreneur, your main goal is to create a successful business. And to do that, you need to know where you will be in 10 years as an entrepreneur – and that means asking yourself some tough questions. In this post, we’ll show you how to use seven questions to help you shape your future as an entrepreneur.
ECONOMY

