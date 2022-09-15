Read full article on original website
Ready to Scale Your Business? An Industry Expert Reveals The 3 Critical Phases of Your Company's Lifecycle and How to Thrive in Each
No more guesswork — here's where your focus should be at each stage in your business.
Best Workplaces offer superior employee experience regardless of industry
Wegmans Food Markets is No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list in the large business category. It’s easy to blame our workplace woes on the industry we work in with a resigned shrug:. “Work-life balance is nearly impossible in health care.”. “There’s nothing positive about...
The best jobs for Gen Z workers
In a Great Resignation era, managers have been trying to figure out what exactly the elusive Gen Z wants. The answer just became a bit clearer thanks to a new report from Glassdoor, which analyzed its database of company reviews for the roles and companies different generations prefer. It found that Gen Z desires jobs that help them change company culture and have a social impact. For many, that means a role in recruiting.
5 Qualities Found in Effective Teachers
Working remotely has improved my work-life balance by taking out the extra time and stress of commuting to work. I am able to eat healthier and spend more time with my family instead of spending time eating fast food or sitting in a car stuck in traffic. I have been able to focus on my work and give my team/group more attention because there are no distractions from a noisy work environment or colleagues who want to stop and chat. I can also comply with overtime requirements more conveniently, allowing me to willingly devote the time as needed to report on Saturdays or extend my working hours through the week.
Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined?
One of the biggest arguments surrounding the modern workplace today is the question of what drives the transformation of the remote working environment: technology or strategy?. But let's take a little detour and see how we got here. The workplace is no longer a place where people ‘go to' but...
It Is Important For Entrepreneurs to Take Time Off
It takes a lot of labor to run a business. The majority of people who become self-employed do so to pursue a passion and have greater control over their time. But it frequently comes as a shock that company owners put in far more hours than the typical worker. When...
Finance is (finally) embracing IT
Leaders explain why CFO-CIO alignment is essential for the future of finance. As the future of finance involves technology, the need for finance-IT alignment continues to be in the spotlight. “I think for far too long, if you start talking about finance and technology to finance people, they will shut...
Starting a Business in Retirement: 10 Things to Know in 2022
Starting a business in retirement is a road less frequented by many individuals, and while it might seem impossible at first, thousands of retirees start businesses every year, leveraging their...
Wellbeing Digital Reports 4Q Finances, 'Three Key Pillars' Stay Strong
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. KONEF filed its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 and provided some insight on their most recent businesses. Total revenue of $872.731 (CA$1,160,547), representing a 2.5% increase compared to 2021’s same quarter. Total net loss of $3.050.587 (CA$4,056,632), compared to greater loss...
Where Will You Be in 10 Years as an Entrepreneur?
As a business person or entrepreneur, your main goal is to create a successful business. And to do that, you need to know where you will be in 10 years as an entrepreneur – and that means asking yourself some tough questions. In this post, we’ll show you how to use seven questions to help you shape your future as an entrepreneur.
