Working remotely has improved my work-life balance by taking out the extra time and stress of commuting to work. I am able to eat healthier and spend more time with my family instead of spending time eating fast food or sitting in a car stuck in traffic. I have been able to focus on my work and give my team/group more attention because there are no distractions from a noisy work environment or colleagues who want to stop and chat. I can also comply with overtime requirements more conveniently, allowing me to willingly devote the time as needed to report on Saturdays or extend my working hours through the week.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO