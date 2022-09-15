Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
Why are flags at half staff today in Virginia?
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is intended to raise awareness of American soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. According to the office of the governor, nearly 81,600 American soldiers are currently missing.
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
It’s acorn season, Virginia Department of Forestry plants the next generation of trees
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry needs help planting Virginia’s next generation of trees. This “acorn season” — until Oct. 14 — the department is collecting acorns from people across the state of Virginia. Acorns may be small, but Joshua McLaughlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry said they play […]
13newsnow.com
Virginia NAACP wants AG Miyares to 'immediately' disband Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is calling on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband his recently-announced Election Integrity Unit, arguing he should focus on expanding the right to vote. The organization said it would like to see Miyares replace the unit with a task force "focused on reducing...
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
virginiamercury.com
A state traffic death spike and more Virginia headlines
• The White House announced a tentative deal to avoid a railroad strike that could’ve caused major economic disruption.—Washington Post. • A member of the Hanover County School Board could face discipline for sending sensitive student information to a conservative legal group that opposes LGBTQ-friendly policies.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
styleweekly.com
Book review: "What The Eyes Can't See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia"
Ralph Shearer Northam is arguably the most consequential governor in Virginia’s recent history. He ended the death penalty, expanded Medicaid to needy Virginians, shepherded the state’s most expansive environmental bill ever, legalized marijuana, and raised the state minimum wage. Perhaps his most meaningful achievement was leading a movement...
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state's permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the D.C., region.
Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online Friday, say students’ participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities like bathrooms or locker rooms should be based on their biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law. The policies also say that students who are minors must be referred to by...
A look at constitutional Amendment 3 before West Virginia voters in November
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the third of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. It's the simplest and least controversial of the four amendm. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Where Virginia school divisions stand on transgender student policies
More than a year after the General Assembly passed a law instructing local school divisions to grant protections to transgender students, many counties and cities still haven't moved to adopt the required policies.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.
Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools.
