ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
wvtf.org

The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over

The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Richmond, VA
virginiamercury.com

A state traffic death spike and more Virginia headlines

• The White House announced a tentative deal to avoid a railroad strike that could’ve caused major economic disruption.—Washington Post. • A member of the Hanover County School Board could face discipline for sending sensitive student information to a conservative legal group that opposes LGBTQ-friendly policies.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#National Pow Mia#American
styleweekly.com

Book review: "What The Eyes Can't See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia"

Ralph Shearer Northam is arguably the most consequential governor in Virginia’s recent history. He ended the death penalty, expanded Medicaid to needy Virginians, shepherded the state’s most expansive environmental bill ever, legalized marijuana, and raised the state minimum wage. Perhaps his most meaningful achievement was leading a movement...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online Friday, say students’ participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities like bathrooms or locker rooms should be based on their biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law. The policies also say that students who are minors must be referred to by...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy