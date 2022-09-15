ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters

The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
The Independent

Emotional moment pilot told BA flight of Queen’s death captured on video

A British Airways crew and passengers onboard a New York to London flight were left fighting back tears as its pilot announced the death of the Queen.The announcement was made over the tannoy by the pilot as the plane approached London Heathrow, just over an hour after news emerged that the Queen had died at Balmoral on Thursday.The emotional moment onboard BA Flight 178 was captured on video by passenger Michael Capiraso, who was flying from the US to the UK to drop his daughter off at the University of Edinburgh.“Elizabeth, the Queen, passed away earlier today with the...
notebookcheck.net

War Thunder 2.19 "Drone Age" now available with Chinese helicopters, UAVs, and much more

As seen in most of the recent military conflicts, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), often referred to as "drones," are an essential asset of any fighting force that can often turn the tide of an armed encounter. War Thunder 2.19, released earlier today, brings this piece of technology to the game, alongside a full Chinese helicopter tech tree, new locations, improved visual effects, and more.
Daily Mail

Pictured: The amazing £1.3million pod homes that sit on pillars above water and in the treetops, featuring panoramic windows and landing pads for drone deliveries

It's a new wave of waterfront living. Futuristic pod homes - called SeaPods - that sit 7.5ft (2.2m) above the water on a post anchored to the seabed are under construction in a factory in Linton Bay Marina, Panama. The ‘aquatic living’ residences are priced from $295,000 (£252,261) to $1.5million...
designdevelopmenttoday.com

GlobalX Orders 50 All-Electric Alice Aircraft from Eviation

Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Global Crossing Airlines Group (or GlobalX), a Miami-based provider of passenger and cargo charter jets, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) ordering 50 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. The aircraft will open up new routes for passenger travel in GlobalX's...
dronedj.com

7 DJI drone models approved for FAA’s Remote ID mandate

Tech giant DJI says the FAA has approved seven of its latest and most popular drone models for compliance with the new Remote ID mandate. Remote ID refers to the ability of a drone in flight to provide identification and location information that can be received by people within the range of local radio signals. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone.
