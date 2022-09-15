Read full article on original website
Regina Hall Is Happy To Refute The Rumors About Her And Chadwick Boseman That Ran Around The Internet
Regina Hall was more than happy to refute those internet rumors about her and Chadwick Boseman dating.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Elisabeth Moss Says Alexis Bledel's Handmaid's Tale Exit Wasn't Easy 'to Handle'
The first episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 explained Alexis Bledel's absence Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale. Elisabeth Moss has big feelings about her Handmaid's Tale costar's exit. After Alexis Bledel announced she wouldn't return as Ofglen (later known as Emily) for season 5 of the dystopian Hulu series, Moss, 40, spoke out about the Gilmore Girls alum's absence. "I love Alexis. I've known Alexis for years, back from our Mad Men days. So, I love her very much," Moss told Entertainment Tonight. "We...
Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
NYLON
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
Plot Twist! Prince Harry Is Now Able to Wear His Military Uniform to the Queen's Vigil
It was recently announced that Prince Harry, who served in the British army for a decade, would be prohibited from wearing his military dress uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. This was considered an unusual decision. Days later, in a shocking turn of events, this weird new rule was upended allowing Harry to don his uniform not at the Queen's funeral, but at a vigil in her honor.
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Elle
Why Is Alexis Bledel’s Emily Not in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?
The Handmaid's Tale has returned to Hulu for a fifth season, but one familiar face is missing in action: Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily on the Emmy-winning series. Though she has been a part of the show since its premiere in 2017, Emily is written off in this season; in the first episode, her wife Sylvia (Clea DuVall) tells June (Elisabeth Moss) that Emily went back to Gilead, presumably to seek her own revenge like June did to Fred, despite finding refuge in Canada. She left without saying goodbye to her son and likely won't be seen again, Sylvia reveals. “She's gone.”
Popculture
'The View' Alum Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child
Meghan McCain is going to be a mother again. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with her husband Ben, and her due date isn't too far away. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited." McCain shared a picture of 23-month-old Liberty drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister." The conversation paired the photo with a note that talks about how the girls will run the world in their household. "We're all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…" The couple welcomed Liberty in Sept. 2020. Earlier that year, they announced the pregnancy, just eight months after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Hilary Swank Stays Mum On Possible ‘Cobra Kai’ Appearance; Reveals Why She Returned To TV For’ Alaska Daily’ —TCA
Cobra Kai fans have been asking for the past two seasons whether or not an appearance from Hilary Swank, reprising the role of Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid, could be in the cards. Following the release of the hit Netflix series’ fifth season with no Swank in sight, the speculation continues. Swank addressed whether or not she’s keen to return to the Miyagi-verse while promoting her upcoming ABC series, Alaska Daily during the show’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I was told that I’m supposed to only keep it to Alaska Daily, so I guess that question is for another time,”...
NFL・
Blake Lively Is Pregnant and Taylor Swift Is Dropping an Album — Coincidence? We Think Not
Green Lantern actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s love story is straight out of a rom-com. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the two revealed that they're stepping into a new chapter. At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Woman’s Summit, the actress debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her husband are expecting baby number four.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Return to Hollywood in Wild Babylon Trailer
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Get ready to party like a flapper. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are doing just that in the first trailer for Paramount's Babylon, out Dec. 25. The new trailer, released Sept. 13, is taking us back to 1920s Hollywood...
Collider
Naomi Watts Has Us Hiding Under the Covers in a New 'Goodnight Mommy' Clip
The closer to Halloween we get, the more scary content we feast on. On September 16, the remake of Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s psychological horror Goodnight Mommy will premiere on Amazon's Prime Video. Starring Naomi Watts as the titular Mother, the isolation thriller poses a frightening scenario for two twin boys (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who begin to suspect their mother isn't who she says she is. Leading up to the premiere, Prime Video has dropped a first-look clip titled "Angry Mom," and Watts is serving up a tense performance as the movie's mysterious mother figure.
'Handmaid's Tale' Star Madeline Brewer on Return to 'Pilot Janine"
When the show premiered in 2017, the rebellious handmaid Ofwarren was quickly silenced. The actress who plays her talked to Newsweek about her evolution.
Award-Winning Actress Elisabeth Moss Knows People Feel Weird About Her Being a Scientologist
Boasting whisperings of aliens and unethical methods of control, the religion of Scientology — which was founded by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s — has been a controversial figment in news and pop culture for decades. "Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to...
Business Insider
'Blonde' stars Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — here's how to watch it at home starting September 28
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Blonde" is now playing in select theaters, and it premieres September 28 on Netflix. The movie stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and offers a fictionalized take on the movie star's life. Netflix starts at $10/month for...
