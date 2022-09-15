Read full article on original website
Related
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
Fairfield Sun Times
Animal control in Helena captures video of wildlife in town
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department shared a video Thursday morning from an animal control officer. The video is just 18 seconds long, but shows just what they have to deal with. In the video, two deer are butting antlers in a front yard, and the officer walks around...
Lewis and Clark County searching for answers to rural recycling problems
The transfer station is home to dozens of large, and small, bales of plastic collected between 2017 and 2022, weighing well over a combined 10,000 pounds.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch announces opening date
CRAIG, Mont. - The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Craig is gearing up for the fall season and has announced their opening day for 2022. They are scheduled to open on Saturday, September 17 and will be open through October 30, 2022. According to their website, the corn...
Fairfield Sun Times
ACLU filed brief challenging Montana abortion care law
HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed a brief in State District Court in Lewis and Clark County, challenging a Montana law that restricts access to abortion care in the state.
buttesports.com
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Raises Funds for Local Patients
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Golf and Corn Hole Tournament raises money for local cancer patients. Last weekend was one for the books! It was another successful year for Meg Murphy and her Connecting for the Cancer Cure committee as they hosted their annual golf and corn hole tournament. Over...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
Comments / 0