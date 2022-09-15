ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Animal control in Helena captures video of wildlife in town

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department shared a video Thursday morning from an animal control officer. The video is just 18 seconds long, but shows just what they have to deal with. In the video, two deer are butting antlers in a front yard, and the officer walks around...
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forest Service#Private Property#Bison#No Grass Creek Fire#The Helena Lewis#National Forest System#The Forest Boundary#Forest Service Roads 4104
Fairfield Sun Times

The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch announces opening date

CRAIG, Mont. - The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Craig is gearing up for the fall season and has announced their opening day for 2022. They are scheduled to open on Saturday, September 17 and will be open through October 30, 2022. According to their website, the corn...
CRAIG, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

ACLU filed brief challenging Montana abortion care law

HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed a brief in State District Court in Lewis and Clark County, challenging a Montana law that restricts access to abortion care in the state.
MONTANA STATE
buttesports.com

Connecting for the Cancer Cure Raises Funds for Local Patients

Connecting for the Cancer Cure Golf and Corn Hole Tournament raises money for local cancer patients. Last weekend was one for the books! It was another successful year for Meg Murphy and her Connecting for the Cancer Cure committee as they hosted their annual golf and corn hole tournament. Over...
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
406mtsports.com

Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy