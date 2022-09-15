ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

K97.5

The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!

As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Fall Foliage in Every State

What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
ENVIRONMENT
nurserymag.com

Detector dogs track down lanternflies and beetles

They’re coming to get you, spotted lanternflies and Japanese beetles! Detector canines — trained by USDA's Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) program — are ready to sniff out these damaging invasive pests to detect them early and prevent their spread. These highly trained dogs represent some of...
VIRGINIA STATE
msn.com

How to keep your fall apples fresh & crisp

With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stock up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

How To Grow Citrus Trees Indoors

Why is My Indoor Citrus Tree Dropping Flowers or Fruit?. Can I take an Indoor Citrus Tree Outside for Summer?. You may daydream of growing your own citrus fruits, but unless you're in the southernmost portions of the country, your chances of success are, sadly, fairly slim. However, you can grow many different dwarf citrus tree indoors. With their glossy leaves, fragrant flowers and edible fruit, they're a must-have for any plant lover. "There are several types of citrus trees that are easy-to-grow in containers," says Danny Trejo, founder of Via Citrus, a citrus tree grower in Florida. "They're actually the ideal patio plant. They can go outdoors for summer, then come back in for winter before nighttime temperatures dip into the 40s."
GARDENING
Outsider.com

Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm

A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
BOWERSVILLE, GA
Tyler Mc.

Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!

Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
CBS Minnesota

This year's apple picking season could be one of the best, orchards say

GRANT, Minn. -- We're now in prime apple picking time, and local growers say this year's crop is one of the best yet.So far this has been Sunnybrook Orchard's most successful growing season since they started growing apples in 2016. Last year they had two bushels of Zestar apples to sell, this year they have 155 to sell.Last year, bad weather destroyed their crop. The growing season started out well despite the drought, because they have an irrigation system in place on the farm. But late summer hail and wind storms came through and either knocked their apples off the trees...
AGRICULTURE
aarp.org

Plant Flower Bulbs Now for a Blast of Spring Color

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Avid gardeners like Jim Jonker, 72, of Holland, Michigan, appreciate the “delayed gratification”...
GARDENING
Time Out New York

An unbe-leaf-able fall is ahead, the first foliage report says!

The first signs of fall are starting to appear with “notable color changes reported in several regions” and “spectacular seasonal colors to come,” I Love NY’s first fall foliage report of the year states. The report, released today, says muted red, orange, and yellow leaves are beginning to appear upstate over the greens of summer.
POLITICS
Mashed

The Drastic Effects California's Heat Wave Is Having On Food

The latest heat wave in California has set records in both temperature and length, according to NPR. Inflation is already high, and hotter temperatures could make food inflation even worse since weather will impact farms and the food supply. For California, this is especially worrisome since so much food is grown in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KUOW

Explosive demolition of coal plant underscores end of coal-fired electric generation in Oregon

A demolition contractor on Thursday imploded the towering smokestack and 19-story boiler building at Portland General Electric’s shuttered coal-fired power plant near Boardman, bringing a symbolic close to the era of coal-fired power generation in Oregon. Imported electricity generated from coal still flows through transmission wires across the Pacific Northwest, but that looks to be winding down soon, too.
BOARDMAN, OR
KUOW

West Seattle residents reflect on 2.5 bridge-less years

The day is finally approaching that people in West Seattle – and those who want to get to West Seattle – have been waiting for. After more than two and a half years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens this Sunday. The Seattle Department of Transportation closed the bridge,...
SEATTLE, WA
Gin Lee

Wandering Jew (Tradescantia zebrina)

Wandering Jew (Tradescantia zebrina) Are you looking for a plant that will not only be easy to take care of, but will also grow wildly fast? The wandering Jew may just be one of the easiest succulent plants to grow and propagate. Today, I will be going through the steps of how I grow this attractive purple and green zebra-striped tropical plant inside.

