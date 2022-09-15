While attendees at this week’s Micromobility America conference in Richmond zipped around on all manner of two- and three-wheelers, one technology on display was explicitly designed to slow these little vehicles down. Using cameras and artificial intelligence, a startup called Drover can automatically slow scooters when they’re detected on the sidewalk, addressing one of the shared scooter industry’s biggest problems.

