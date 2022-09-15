ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Is the era of the badly behaved scooter rider coming to an end?

While attendees at this week’s Micromobility America conference in Richmond zipped around on all manner of two- and three-wheelers, one technology on display was explicitly designed to slow these little vehicles down. Using cameras and artificial intelligence, a startup called Drover can automatically slow scooters when they’re detected on the sidewalk, addressing one of the shared scooter industry’s biggest problems.
RICHMOND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Oakland man killed in BART collision

The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said. The man's name was not immediately available. On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy