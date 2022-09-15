Read full article on original website
Chef Brandi // Unplugged
Today on Unplugged we sat down with Brandi Alexander, Master Chef Season 7 Runnerup. Chef Brandi is from Breckinridge County and taught at Irvington Elementary School before pursuing a culinary career. Since her time on Master Chef, Brani Alexander has started a catering service, Southern Flair with Chef Brandi. Southern Flair’s serves Central Kentucky with delicious Southern style dishes that are made by Brandi, for an unforgettable dining experience.
Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown
A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.
