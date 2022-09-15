ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Victim dies a month after road rage shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The 67-year-old man shot in a road rage incident in Boynton Beach on Aug. 1 died on Wednesday night. The Boynton Beach Police Department said Thomas Vanantwerp, 67, died after he was shot by Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue. Sosnowsky told officers he and the victim had gotten into an argument that he said turned physical.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern

Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Violent Crime#N Tamarind Avenue#West Palm Beach Police#Combat#Boynton Guns
cbs12.com

Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Suspicious package raises concern at Palm Beach State College

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a suspicious package at Palm Beach State College. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called in at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday to help the sheriff's office at the Lake Worth campus. Reports of a suspicious package were called in.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

City of Fort Pierce offers utility bill assistance to residents

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities. The program is open to all income-eligible households located within the City of Fort Pierce starting Sept. 19. Qualified...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy