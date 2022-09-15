Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
BSO seek person of interest in armed robbery case after unsuspecting mother was attacked
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are asking the public to help find a person of interest in a strong-armed robbery case, where a mother was attacked and robbed in front of her children at store back in August. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old woman may...
cbs12.com
Victim dies a month after road rage shooting in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The 67-year-old man shot in a road rage incident in Boynton Beach on Aug. 1 died on Wednesday night. The Boynton Beach Police Department said Thomas Vanantwerp, 67, died after he was shot by Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue. Sosnowsky told officers he and the victim had gotten into an argument that he said turned physical.
cbs12.com
Unseen and inattentive: Sergeant accused of neglecting search for missing 12-year-old boy
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting a fast start is important for law enforcement, but a sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was accused of hanging out at home “for approximately 30 minutes into a priority call” — and it didn’t get much better after that.
cbs12.com
Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern
Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
cbs12.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
cbs12.com
Fentanyl, steroids, and a loaded firearm seized in routine traffic stop
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop by police led to the discovery of individual packaged baggies of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, a .45 caliber firearm, two additional loaded magazines, steroid and amphetamine pills, numerous plastic baggies, and a scale commonly used for selling drugs in Port St. Lucie.
cbs12.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
cbs12.com
Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys
BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
cbs12.com
Crash near Freedom Shores Elementary sends one person to hospital
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boynton Beach on Friday morning. The crash happened near Freedom Shores Elementary and caused parts of Hypoluxo Road to close west of Congress Avenue. Video shared with CBS12 News shows a car on...
cbs12.com
Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
cbs12.com
Suspicious package raises concern at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a suspicious package at Palm Beach State College. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called in at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday to help the sheriff's office at the Lake Worth campus. Reports of a suspicious package were called in.
cbs12.com
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
cbs12.com
Funny Photos: Dog stuck in gate rescued by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Battalion 2 team dealt with a unique extrication on Thursday. Firefighters said they received a call that a family's dog managed to get stuck in his new gate. When crews arrived they saw Taz snuggly fit between a hole in his gate.
cbs12.com
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
cbs12.com
Hispanic journalist and Azteca48 anchor Carlos Mahecha honored by Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hispanic journalist and Azteca48 anchor Carlos Mahecha is being honored by Palm Beach County. Mahecha and several other Hispanic journalists received certificates of recognition from Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss on Tuesday. The presentation came as the commission declared Sept. 15 to...
cbs12.com
Construction worker hits gas line, north and southbound lanes on US1 closed
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that the north and southbound lanes of US1 in Jensen Beach are closed after a construction worker hit a gas line near Eugenia street. Traffic is being diverted to West Moreland and Goldenrod and should be taken into...
cbs12.com
Nikolas Cruz's defense file motion to disqualify trial judge after much criticism
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The defense team in the Nikolas Cruz trial are seeking to remove Broward Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer in a motion filed Friday evening. Tension between Judge Scherer and Nikolas Cruz's defense team is nothing new — but on Friday the defense filed a...
cbs12.com
Out Run Hunger, story time, and Oktoberfest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. The second annual Out Run Hunger 5k is this weekend, with proceeds benefitting the Treasure Coast Food Bank. The run is a flat course for runners of all levels, and...
cbs12.com
City of Fort Pierce offers utility bill assistance to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities. The program is open to all income-eligible households located within the City of Fort Pierce starting Sept. 19. Qualified...
cbs12.com
Tropical Storm Warnings in effect as Fiona moves into the Caribbean
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Fiona has gotten a bit stronger. Fiona has 60 mph winds and a central pressure down to 1002 mb. It's trapped in the easterlies, racing west at 15 mph. The most notable change in the past 24 hours has been the...
