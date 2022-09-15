BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The 67-year-old man shot in a road rage incident in Boynton Beach on Aug. 1 died on Wednesday night. The Boynton Beach Police Department said Thomas Vanantwerp, 67, died after he was shot by Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue. Sosnowsky told officers he and the victim had gotten into an argument that he said turned physical.

