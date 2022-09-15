FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Highway 43 has reopened for traffic from Rushford to Mabel. A detour had been in place while crews replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes, repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road. Construction crews will still be at work along this stretch of Highway 43 through October. MnDOT says they will be repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, replacing guardrail, and striping the road.

RUSHFORD, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO