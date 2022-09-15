Read full article on original website
KIMT
Converter theft prevention kits
As Olmsted County sees another wave of catalytic converter thefts, the Sheriff's Department is working to combat the crime. KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe has the latest on what the department is seeing.
KIMT
National Recovery Month: a Rochester journey of resilience
ROCHESTER, Minn. - September is National Recovery Month to celebrate the strides made by people who are in recovery from substance abuse. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, in 2000 there were more than 50 people deaths from opioid-involved overdoses in the state. In 2020, that number grew to nearly 700.
KIMT
10th annual Welcoming Week continues with 'Rochester Welcomes You' event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 10th annual Welcoming Week continued on Saturday with a "Rochester Welcomes You" event. Games, music, dancing, and free food were all included in the fun at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 10am-2pm. Community sponsors of the event included the DMC, Mayo Clinic and United Way....
KIMT
Second round of catalytic converter anti-theft kits available to high-risk vehicle owners
ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Olmsted County sees another wave of catalytic converter thefts the sheriff's office is working to combat the crime. The department is receiving another batch of anti-theft kits to prevent the crime and catch suspects. When the first wave of 200 catalytic converter etching kits were received...
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
KIMT
Meadow Lakes celebrates National Assisted Living Week
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's National Assisted Living week!. In Minnesota, there are around 800 assisted living communities, according to the "State Profile for Assisted Living." According to The American Health Care Association, there are more than 800,000 residents in assisted living communities. Meadow Lakes Senior Living in Rochester currently has...
KIMT
DMC celebrates achievements with the City of Rochester at annual event
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester celebrated its achievements and hinted at what is to come at the DMC's annual event on Thursday. Patrick Seeb, the executive director for DMC, said in an opening statement that the location of the event was strategic. DMC's event was located...
KIMT
Olmsted County's efforts continue to combat homelessness with building on N. Broadway
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County and the City of Rochester joined forces to combat homelessness earlier this year. The building at 105 N. Broadway, previously a nursing facility, has been open two years. It originally opened in response to COVID-19 allowing people to have a safe place to quarantine. Now...
KIMT
Two plead guilty in 2021 beating death of Austin man
AUSTIN, Minn. – Two guilty pleas are entered over the 2021 killing of a Mower County man. Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, and Nickalos Dwayne Taylor, 18 of Austin, have both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of William Hall. Hall, 75, was found dead in...
KIMT
Rochester business closing, Med City leaders hopeful about the future of downtown
ROCHESTER, Minn. - While some downtown Rochester businesses are closing, Med City leaders are still hopeful about the future of downtown. Potbelly Sandwich Shop announced Thursday it's last day open will be Friday, September 23rd. Destination Medical Center says the city has plenty of new investments to look forward to...
KIMT
City of Rochester's sustainability goals align with Minnesota's new environmental plan
ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Gov. Tim Walz launches a statewide environmental plan the city of Rochester is already implementing policies to meet its sustainability goals. For starters the Med-City is setting a benchmark for reducing greenhouse gas emission by 100% by 2050. The governor's plan is to reduce the state's...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man who 40 feet into rock pile still in critical condition
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning is still in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a...
KIMT
Hormel Foods and United Way: fighting hunger
AUSTIN, Minn. - Hormel Foods is celebrating "The power of food, people and purpose" Friday in Austin!. In theme of the celebration of the community and of the power of food - Hormel Foods is teaming up with United Way of Mower County to celebrate all the work surrounding food insecurity in the community and to address its impacts.
KIMT
Highway 42 between Rushford and Mabel reopens to traffic
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Highway 43 has reopened for traffic from Rushford to Mabel. A detour had been in place while crews replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes, repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road. Construction crews will still be at work along this stretch of Highway 43 through October. MnDOT says they will be repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, replacing guardrail, and striping the road.
KIMT
I-90 bridges in Austin to be reconstructed in $25M project
AUSTIN, Minn. - The I-90 bridges in Austin will soon get a much-needed facelift. The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a $25M project will go toward reconstructing eight bridges on I-90. “The project includes ramp connection and traffic signal improvements associated with the bridges, construction of a network of...
KIMT
Local shoe repair shop closing
A long-standing Rochester shoe repair shop closed its doors for the last time today. KIMT News 3 talked with the owners of "Thee Only Shoe Repair" on their decision to close up shop.
KIMT
Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
KIMT
Planning and Zoning Commission clear way for new daycare facility
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amendment to the Chateau Special District that would allow the creation of a daycare facility near 55th St. NW. There are currently four vacant lots in the district. Two lots are currently occupied by Firestone and Compcare. Chateau Circle ownership member...
KIMT
Minnesota's August jobs report shows an uptick in the unemployment rate, job growth slows
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Aug. jobs report shows a slight uptick in the state's unemployment rate. The rate jumped from 1.7% in July to 1.9% in Aug. Job growth in Minnesota and the United States has been around .5% over the last three months,...
KIMT
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 40-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The victim was identified as Matthew Tipton, 40, of Buffalo, Minnesota. The driver...
