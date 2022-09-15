ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Converter theft prevention kits

As Olmsted County sees another wave of catalytic converter thefts, the Sheriff's Department is working to combat the crime. KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe has the latest on what the department is seeing.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

National Recovery Month: a Rochester journey of resilience

ROCHESTER, Minn. - September is National Recovery Month to celebrate the strides made by people who are in recovery from substance abuse. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, in 2000 there were more than 50 people deaths from opioid-involved overdoses in the state. In 2020, that number grew to nearly 700.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
KIMT

Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Meadow Lakes celebrates National Assisted Living Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's National Assisted Living week!. In Minnesota, there are around 800 assisted living communities, according to the "State Profile for Assisted Living." According to The American Health Care Association, there are more than 800,000 residents in assisted living communities. Meadow Lakes Senior Living in Rochester currently has...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

DMC celebrates achievements with the City of Rochester at annual event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester celebrated its achievements and hinted at what is to come at the DMC's annual event on Thursday. Patrick Seeb, the executive director for DMC, said in an opening statement that the location of the event was strategic. DMC's event was located...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two plead guilty in 2021 beating death of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two guilty pleas are entered over the 2021 killing of a Mower County man. Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, and Nickalos Dwayne Taylor, 18 of Austin, have both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of William Hall. Hall, 75, was found dead in...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Hormel Foods and United Way: fighting hunger

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hormel Foods is celebrating "The power of food, people and purpose" Friday in Austin!. In theme of the celebration of the community and of the power of food - Hormel Foods is teaming up with United Way of Mower County to celebrate all the work surrounding food insecurity in the community and to address its impacts.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Highway 42 between Rushford and Mabel reopens to traffic

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Highway 43 has reopened for traffic from Rushford to Mabel. A detour had been in place while crews replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes, repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road. Construction crews will still be at work along this stretch of Highway 43 through October. MnDOT says they will be repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, replacing guardrail, and striping the road.
RUSHFORD, MN
KIMT

I-90 bridges in Austin to be reconstructed in $25M project

AUSTIN, Minn. - The I-90 bridges in Austin will soon get a much-needed facelift. The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a $25M project will go toward reconstructing eight bridges on I-90. “The project includes ramp connection and traffic signal improvements associated with the bridges, construction of a network of...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Local shoe repair shop closing

A long-standing Rochester shoe repair shop closed its doors for the last time today. KIMT News 3 talked with the owners of "Thee Only Shoe Repair" on their decision to close up shop.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Planning and Zoning Commission clear way for new daycare facility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amendment to the Chateau Special District that would allow the creation of a daycare facility near 55th St. NW. There are currently four vacant lots in the district. Two lots are currently occupied by Firestone and Compcare. Chateau Circle ownership member...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Bicyclist killed after being hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 40-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The victim was identified as Matthew Tipton, 40, of Buffalo, Minnesota. The driver...
BUFFALO, MN

