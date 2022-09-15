Jury rules for Sullivan schools and former director in former teacher's suspension and free speech lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Kingsport school board, city leaders approve $3 million-plus renovation bid of North into Tribe Athletic Complex
KINGSPORT — Kingsport school and city officials are planning a Dec. 14 completion of $4 million in renovations to the Tribe Athletic Complex, also known as the former Sullivan North High School gym and surrounding area. Until then, all Dobyns-Bennett basketball games will be away games because the D-B...
Carter County Board of Education struggles with two recent state laws
ELIZABETHTON — The impact of two new state laws were felt by the Carter County Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Thursday. One of the new laws allows school systems to excuse students to attend off-campus religious instruction. The other law mandates that most third-grade students who do not achieve satisfactory scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment’s Program’s English and language arts test not be promoted to the fourth grade.
“Community transformational leader” - Retired UVA Wise worker recognized for two decades’ work in equality, diversity
WISE – Sandra Jones retired from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise seven years ago after 22 years, but her career drew the attention of a student-led program at parent University of Virginia. On Saturday, that attention took the form of one of eight benches either completed...
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for achievement and growth
The Tennessee Department of Education has recently released the School Accountability data for the 2021-22 school year, and both Johnson City and Washington County Schools have a great deal to be proud of. Each year, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) assesses the performance and growth of Tennessee school districts...
Church leaving Carter County Schools for TCAT Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, announced Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school. “I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join me...
Widow of Greene County native killed in police standoff files federal lawsuit
The widow of a Greene County, Tennessee man shot and killed in Nashville by nine police officers has filed a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved. Landon Estep, 37, was in a standoff and armed with a boxcutter on Interstate 65 when he was killed. AP reports said...
Kingsport BOE approves gender studies policy change, funds for North gym and D-B dome
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools leaders have voted to adopt an instructional standards policy as proposed by the Tennessee School Boards Association instead of a proposed amended version. However, the board voted to add to the policy eight documents referencing Tennessee law pertaining to such policies.
Big Stone Gap man to serve 30 years for molesting minor
A Big Stone Gap, Virginia who pleaded guilty last year to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Wise County judge. Prosecutors said Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, groomed the child of a family friend for months and then molested the victim on multiple occasions.
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Milligan PA students receive white coats
Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments. “The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have...
UPDATE: Red Onion prisoner and DC sniper Malvo denied parole in Virginia
Red Onion Prison inmate and convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo has been denied parole by a Virginia appeals court. Judges said Malvo is still a risk to the community and will remain in Wise County to serve out life sentences for his role in the October 2002 slayings of 17 people.
State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON – The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton, Va. address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to State...
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
South Fork Utility District board back to four members, merger study still underway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Commissioners approved Diann Lockner to fill a vacancy on the embattled South Fork Utility District’s (SFUD) board Thursday. The SFUD board now has just one member left from before the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigation that found significant potential wrongdoing by the utility that serves about 3,000 water customers […]
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
Jonesborough officer, other responders credited with saving lives during downtown fire
When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop. By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
School district warns parents (and kids) about ‘One chip challenge.’ Over a dozen Harlan Co. students suffer adverse reactions.
School officials in at least one Kentucky school district are warning parents that the Paqui “One chip challenge” is causing adverse reactions in children. Paqui, a maker of spicy tortilla chips, advertises the “One chip challenge” with the following statement on its website: “This year’s high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it’ll turn your tongue BLUE!”
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 18
Sept. 18, 1890: The Comet related this incident to readers: “Sunday morning Kirkpatrick, Wolford & Miller received by mail from Bristol a box. Mr. Paul Kirkpatrick opened the box and found some lovely flowers in the top. In raising the flowers to look for a note a huge, slimy, horned frog jumped up his sleeves. He yelled, ‘Snakes!’ and he became frantic with fear. The doctor had to be called in. He trembles at the mentioning of Bristol, flowers or frogs.”
These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
Piney Flats Man Charged With Solicitation Of Minor
Johnson City Police have Piney Flats man in custody after charging him with solicitation of a minor. The arrest of Roger Pollard stems from an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a juvenile via social media. Pollard was booked into the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center on a 25 thousand dollar bond. Pollard is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
