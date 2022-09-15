Read full article on original website
Point of emphasis: Bellevue posts stop sign on Start's offense
Bellevue's defense was a brick wall that stopped Start cold, resulting in a 46-0 victory in Ohio high school football on September 16. Bellevue darted in front of Start 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
Clear Fork routs Galion
Clear Fork's river of points eventually washed away Galion in a 36-10 cavalcade during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork moved in front of Galion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Carey sets early tone to dominate Buckeye Central
It was Carey who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Buckeye Central 48-7 on September 16 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Carey a 14-0 lead over Buckeye Central.
Twin principals renew football rivalry in Stark County
The Louisville Leopards and the Northwest Indians were once one of the fiercest rivals of Stark County high school athletics.
Ashland races in front to lap Mount Vernon
ASHLAND -- Ashland lit up the scoreboard from the start to earn a 53-7 blowout win over Mount Vernon on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Community Stadium. The Arrows wasted no time, racing to a 20-0 first-quarter bulge. The advantage expanded to 32-7 at halftime. GALLERY:...
Danville imposes its will on Northmor
The force was strong for Danville as it pierced Northmor during Friday's 32-7 thumping for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. The Blue Devils' offense darted in front for a 12-0 lead over the Golden Knights at the intermission.
East Knox survives taut tilt with Cardington-Lincoln
East Knox finally found a way to top Cardington-Lincoln 14-7 in Ohio high school football on September 16. The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Pirates at halftime.
No quarter given: Fredericktown puts down Mt. Gilead
Fredericktown's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Gilead 43-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown opened with a 21-14 advantage over Mt. Gilead through the first quarter.
Gallery: Mt. Vernon Vs Ashland
Ashland defeated Mt. Vernon, 53-7, Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
Shelby rides to cruise-control win over Marion Harding
Shelby's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Marion Harding 33-3 in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Shelby opened with a 13-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.
Falcons fly over Chippewa in road romp
DOYLESTOWN -- Hillsdale scored early and often to roar past Chippewa 47-14 in a Wayne County Athletic League contest on Friday night. Quarterback Jake Hoverstock accounted for five touchdowns, rushing and passing, to lead the Falcons.
Rally time: River Valley douses fire to extinguish Ontario
River Valley awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 48-34 win over Ontario in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Ontario started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over River Valley at the end of the first quarter.
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
Week 5: Regional high school football scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 16
Conference play continued Friday night in north central Ohio. Here's how teams in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference and the Ohio Cardinal Conference performed:
Ohio State Mansfield and Mansfield City Schools announce collaborative volunteer program
MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield and Mansfield City Schools have partnered to facilitate a volunteer program that incentivizes community service among Ohioans who are 60 years old and up with the opportunity to earn free college tuition. The program, Give Back Go Forward, has been active...
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continued. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Suspected explosive leads to bomb squad investigation in Mansfield
A contractor cleaning out an abandoned home on Harker Street in Mansfield made a frightening discovery Saturday that led to an investigation by the Ashland County Bomb Squad.
Wooster man hurt after flipped tanker closes U.S. 30 in Ashland & Wayne counties
At 12:56 p.m., ODOT issued the following press release: US 30 eastbound, at S Elyria Rd, has one lane open to traffic. US 30 westbound still remains closed to traffic. Crews are still working to clear the incident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the area and to seek an alternate route.
