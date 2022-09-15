ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Clear Fork routs Galion

Clear Fork routs Galion

Clear Fork's river of points eventually washed away Galion in a 36-10 cavalcade during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork moved in front of Galion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
GALION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Carey sets early tone to dominate Buckeye Central

It was Carey who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Buckeye Central 48-7 on September 16 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Carey a 14-0 lead over Buckeye Central.
CAREY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland races in front to lap Mount Vernon

ASHLAND -- Ashland lit up the scoreboard from the start to earn a 53-7 blowout win over Mount Vernon on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Community Stadium. The Arrows wasted no time, racing to a 20-0 first-quarter bulge. The advantage expanded to 32-7 at halftime. GALLERY:...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Danville imposes its will on Northmor

The force was strong for Danville as it pierced Northmor during Friday's 32-7 thumping for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. The Blue Devils' offense darted in front for a 12-0 lead over the Golden Knights at the intermission.
DANVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Shelby rides to cruise-control win over Marion Harding

Shelby's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Marion Harding 33-3 in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Shelby opened with a 13-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.
MARION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Falcons fly over Chippewa in road romp

DOYLESTOWN -- Hillsdale scored early and often to roar past Chippewa 47-14 in a Wayne County Athletic League contest on Friday night. Quarterback Jake Hoverstock accounted for five touchdowns, rushing and passing, to lead the Falcons.
DOYLESTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Rally time: River Valley douses fire to extinguish Ontario

River Valley awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 48-34 win over Ontario in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Ontario started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over River Valley at the end of the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28

MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
MASSILLON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE

