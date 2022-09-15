ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Steak prices decline on waning demand

The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets. Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in...
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Oil Futures Signal Death Cross

The last time this pattern was recognized was February 25th, 2020, which was followed by a plunge of 77 percent over the ensuing two-month period. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates

Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat, corn set for weekly losses on global demand concerns

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Commodities markets came under pressure this week amid fears that more aggressive...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
ECONOMY
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 16, 2022

WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its downtrend, as price is completing an inverted head and shoulders pattern on the hourly time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around $90 per barrel. If resistance breaks, crude oil could climb by the same height as...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Chicago soybean futures slip on global demand concerns

Chicago soybean futures extended losses to a third day on Thursday amid declining demand for U.S. exports as buyers in top customer China sought cheaper South American supplies. The most-traded soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $14.53-3/4 a bushel, as of 1247 GMT....
CHICAGO, IL
The Week

Mortgage rates highest since 2008

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Mortgage rates have climbed back up to a 14-year high, said Rob Wile at NBCNews. The average fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 5.89 percent last week, the highest since 2008. After surging this spring as the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, mortgage rates "briefly declined for a period this summer" as mortgage applications dipped. Higher mortgage rates, which have now nearly doubled since January, have significantly impacted potential homebuyers and are beginning to bite sellers, too. "For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home sold below its asking price, according to Redfin." The median home sale price in August was $370,000, down 6 percent from June.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
STOCKS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
STOCKS

