Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
FOXBusiness
Steak prices decline on waning demand
The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets. Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in...
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
rigzone.com
Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
The last time this pattern was recognized was February 25th, 2020, which was followed by a plunge of 77 percent over the ensuing two-month period. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates
Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report; FedEx Shares Plunge
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 index dipped more than 200 points in the previous session following the release of several economic reports. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report for September is scheduled for release at...
Lumber prices defy the most recent surge in mortgage rates to extend 3-day rally to 10%
Lumber prices staged a 3-day rally of 10% despite continued headwinds in the housing market. The average 30-year mortgage rate closed in on 6% this week, hitting its highest level since 2008. Homebuilders continue to see a slow-down in demand, which doesn't bode well for lumber. Lumber prices broke a...
Benzinga
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat, corn set for weekly losses on global demand concerns
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Commodities markets came under pressure this week amid fears that more aggressive...
FOXBusiness
Average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time in 14 years
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey released Wednesday. The MBA's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found the average interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan rose from...
U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 16, 2022
WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its downtrend, as price is completing an inverted head and shoulders pattern on the hourly time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around $90 per barrel. If resistance breaks, crude oil could climb by the same height as...
Agriculture Online
Chicago soybean futures slip on global demand concerns
Chicago soybean futures extended losses to a third day on Thursday amid declining demand for U.S. exports as buyers in top customer China sought cheaper South American supplies. The most-traded soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $14.53-3/4 a bushel, as of 1247 GMT....
WTI Crude Oil Finds Trendline Support at $84.92 After Pullback
The WTI crude oil price on Friday pulled back before finding strong trendline support at about $84.92. The price of light crude oil now appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, it is still far from reaching the 100-hour moving average line....
Mortgage rates highest since 2008
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Mortgage rates have climbed back up to a 14-year high, said Rob Wile at NBCNews. The average fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 5.89 percent last week, the highest since 2008. After surging this spring as the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, mortgage rates "briefly declined for a period this summer" as mortgage applications dipped. Higher mortgage rates, which have now nearly doubled since January, have significantly impacted potential homebuyers and are beginning to bite sellers, too. "For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home sold below its asking price, according to Redfin." The median home sale price in August was $370,000, down 6 percent from June.
U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
