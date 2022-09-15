Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
KWQC News Quad Cities Today at 11a - VOD - clipped version
September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need. Quad Cities Pickleball Classic is back this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Quad Cities Pickleball Classic is back this weekend. Senior Moment with...
KWQC
Free ‘Porch Party’ celebration of arts and culture hosted by Butterworth Center is Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House will be held Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine with activities and music moved inside if weather becomes inclement. Stacy Klinger, Executive Director at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, discusses the...
KWQC
YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment Center to grow services with $1.6m grant
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment Center has been awarded $1.6 million to expand the services and programs currently offered, and offer additional services and programs to Iowans in need. The grant is part of a $40 million in grant funding for 24 Iowa projects through...
KWQC
United Way Quad Cities hosts ‘Day of Caring’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteers did various hands-on projects throughout the Quad Cities Area as a part of United Way Quad Cities’ annual ‘Day of Caring.’. “Some people can give their money, some can give up their expertise, but we all can find a little bit of time to give back to our community,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
KWQC
‘Putts Fore Pride’ golf fundraiser set for Oct. 7 at Glynns Creek
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Taylor Mitchell, The Project of the Quad Cities, joins QCL to share details about the upcoming Putts Fore Pride event at Glynns Creek Golf Course at Scott County Park on Oct. 7. Find out more about the event or register here: https://www.tpqc.org/tpqc.nsf/weblinks/DOMO-CGALLZ?open.
KWQC
Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging to hold Medicare open enrollment events
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will hold Medicare four open enrollment events in November and December. The Medicare open enrollment period is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. According to the agency, during this period Medicare participants can review their current Medicare Advantage Plan or their Medicare Prescription Drug Plan with 2023 plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge finalist for national award
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The new Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge is a top 12 finalist in America’s Transportation Awards. The joint project between Iowa and Illinois is competing for the national grand prize selected by an independent panel as well as the people’s choice award determined by an online vote.
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect Saturday 9-17-22 & Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Storm Prediction Center has put some of the counties west of the Mississippi River at a MARGINAL (LEVEL 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours. A complex of storms moving out of central Iowa will track into the region this evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds, hail and brief heavy rain.
KWQC
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
KWQC
Mild with showers and storms, this weekend
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Just in time for the weekend we’ll have occasional rain in the forecast. Saturday afternoon brings our first significant rain chance with scattered showers moving. through the region. After a break in any rain develops...
KWQC
DeVore criticizes AG Raoul for not blocking SAFE-T Act from becoming law
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General is adding to the chorus of people speaking out against the SAFE-T Act. Tom DeVore argues that Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul should’ve blocked the proposal from becoming law. DeVore spoke alongside a south suburban police chief and ex-offender...
Comments / 0