Winston-salem, NC

ESPN

No. 5 Clemson overcomes slow start to beat La Tech 48-20

CLEMSON, S.C. --  Will Shipley told his mother as a youngster there was one thing he loved above all else in football  scoring touchdowns. Shipley's done that a bunch for Clemson this season in his impressive start. He added two more Saturday, along with a career-high 139 yards rushing, in the fifth-ranked Tigers' 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
CLEMSON, SC

