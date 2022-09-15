CLEMSON, S.C. --  Will Shipley told his mother as a youngster there was one thing he loved above all else in football  scoring touchdowns. Shipley's done that a bunch for Clemson this season in his impressive start. He added two more Saturday, along with a career-high 139 yards rushing, in the fifth-ranked Tigers' 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO