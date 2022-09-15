The Philadelphia 76ers made news late in the offseason by signing Montrezl Harrell to a team-friendly deal. The 2-year $5.2 million deal has a player option for the second season but is essentially a veteran minimum for a player that is just two seasons removed from winning the Sixth Man of the Year. It is worth noting that Harrell remained available in free agency due to a lingering legal issue in which he was pulled over with a large amount of marijuana on him. After going through the legal process, the charges were reduced to a misdemeanor which ensured he will be available to play in this NBA season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO