Davenport man in custody on child endagerment charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested a Davenport man for three counts of child endangerment, one including death, on Friday afternoon. DPD issued a warrant for Tyler Allen Michael Akright, 25, in connection to two incidents from 2021. On Aug. 7, 2021, police responded to the area of West...
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
2 killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men were killed in a three-truck accident Friday night in Rock Island County, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say a 2017 Black Chevrolet Truck, a 2020 White Ford Truck, 2015 Silver GMC Truck were all traveling westbound on Interstate 280 near milepost 16 when at 10:02 p.m. the Chevrolet Truck stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason. This caused the front end of the Ford Truck to hit the back end of the Chevrolet, and the front end of the GMC truck to hit the rear end of the Ford, according to a press release.
4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after police said smashed several electronic items with a hammer, causing smoke to fill the lobby of the police department. James Alan Draper, 59, was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
Second person arrested in connection with assault in Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second person has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was stabbed multiple times in a Davenport home Monday, jail and court records show. Shawn Demetric King, 50, of Bettendorf, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of...
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire Saturday in Davenport. Davenport Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1100 Block of Gaines Street at 11:30 p.m. with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel, fire officials said. According to a press release, firefighters on the scene reported seeing smoke at the back of the house and took a hose line to the back of the house to extinguish the fire.
Cat rescued from structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cat was rescued from a structure fire Saturday in Davenport, according to a press release. Fire officials say Davenport Fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Ripley Street at 2:10 p.m., with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel. Firefighters on scene found a kitchen fire and extinguished it within ten minutes.
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man and a boy were injured after a shooting in Rock Island Wednesday, according to police. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Peoria
UPDATE (25 News Now) - One person was hit by a car in South Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Police responded to the intersection of W. Lincoln Ave. and S. Western Ave. near the Western Ave. Liquor store at 12:05 a.m. The pedestrian is stable and sustained non-life threatening injuries and...
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
12-year-old boy shot in Rock Island
A 12-year-old boy was one victim of a shooting Wednesday in Rock Island. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department received a call of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year old man suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.
One dead in Peoria County crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash in Rural Peoria County Wednesday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says it happened on Lancaster Road around 8:30 PM. A vehicle was heading eastbound on Lancaster Road, and was turning left into a parking lot,...
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Horse killed after being struck by car in rural Ottawa
OTTAWA – A Zion resident was injured after a car vs horse crash in rural Ottawa Friday evening. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say the 35-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries after the collision in the 1300 block of IL Rt. 71 around 8:15 PM. An 85-year-old Ottawa man was charged with violating the Illinois Domestic Animals Running At Large Act and the horse was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.
Homeowner holds man, 'in a daze,' at gunpoint after finding him in open garage
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a trespassing charge after being held at gunpoint by resident Monday night. Officers were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a trespasser being held at gunpoint by the property owner at 9:55 p.m.. Upon arrival, the suspect was found sitting on the terrace near the street with another male behind him, pointing a gun at him. The suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg resident, who according to the police report showed signs of intoxication, was handcuffed at the scene.
Galesburg burglaries: Guns, bikes, leaf blower, catalytic converters, cash reported stolen
GALESBURG — At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 7, multiple guns were reported stolen from Simpson Limited, 140 S. Seminary St. An employee told police that while doing inventory, six different weapons were found to be missing. He was unsure if they were stolen, misplaced, or improperly shipped. The weapons reported missing are a Colt pocket .25 caliber handgun, a Mauser HSC 7 .65 mm caliber handgun, a DWM 1920 COMM .30 caliber handgun, a Krieghoff 1944 9mm handgun, a Johnson Safety top break 32 BP caliber rifle, and a Stevens 77F shotgun 20 gauge.
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 15-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge. Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.
