Weight Loss

msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss

A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking

Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?

Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Gout and Weight Loss: What to Know

Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the joints, often the big toe. and 1–2% of women per year in Western countries experience gout. This condition occurs when a waste byproduct known as urea builds up in your body, leading to hyperuricemia. It’s caused by overproduction of urea or an inability to excrete it through urine.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

The Sirtfood Diet: What is it and is it safe?

The Sirtfood Diet has been at the center of a cyclone of controversy since it was first put forward in 2016. It has all the hallmarks of a fad diet: extreme calorie restriction, magical ‘superfoods’ and a reliance on liquified foods for weight loss outcomes. While none of these things are inherently bad, when combined and presented as a ‘miracle weight loss solution’ it can cause unhealthy eating habits.
FITNESS
msn.com

Can Celiac Disease Affect Your Weight Loss?

It is not uncommon for people with celiac disease to gain weight at some point. Because of this, many people think that celiac disease causes weight gain, but this isn't necessarily the case. Because diseases can affect everyone differently, there is a chance that celiac disease may cause you to gain some weight. However, it is more likely that people gain weight due to their diet. (via The Joint Chiropractic). Some people with celiac disease may have trouble absorbing nutrients from food. This can lead to weight gain, because your body isn't getting the nutrients it needs.
WEIGHT LOSS
Oliver noop

The Best Women Weight Loss Program

There are plenty of women which have weight and obesity problem, and this difficulty is affecting most ladies in their marriages, way of life, and relationships. Plenty of women aren't in excellent form. There are lots of problems in marriages which comes as a result of weight benefit by way of women. Most ladies advantage weight after marriage as they start to deliver delivery. And studies have proven that girls undergo a hormonal transition that makes it difficult for them to shed pounds and keep healthy. And weight gain now and again comes as girls become old because of a decrease in metabolism. To reduce weight, a few girls undergo all forms of approaches.
MedicineNet.com

How Much Weight Can You Lose in a Month By Dieting With Intermittent Fasting

Diets with extended periods of low-calorie intake can cause bodily changes that restrict calories and prevent weight loss. The intermittent fasting craze tries to resolve this by switching between eating low-calorie levels of meals for a small amount of time, then switching to normal eating. This type of dieting by fasting can help prevent your body's adaptations to low-calorie intake. The research is still out regarding the consistency of intermittent fasting vs. traditional low-calorie diets for weight loss. Also, the premise for weight loss through intermittent fasting is limited to not overeating during non-restricting windows. Eating fewer calories during non-restricted meals will help solidify your weight loss goals.
DIETS
MedicalXpress

'Bulk and cut' dieting linked to symptoms of eating disorders and muscle dysmorphia

Studies on anorexia, bulimia and obesity have found that nearly half of men, and one in five women, transgender and gender non-conforming participants, engaged in a "bulk and cut" cycle in the past 12 months. "Bulking and cutting"—a dietary technique characterized by alternating between periods of consuming surplus calories (bulking)...
FITNESS

