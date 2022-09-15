In the aftermath of the play that put Idaho State in its deepest hole yet, Holt Arena sounded like the back corner of a library. You might have been able to hear a fly buzz onto the field. In the weeks leading up to this game, ISU’s home-opener against Central Arkansas, coaches and players pleaded with fans, asking them to wear black and make noise. To some extent, they obliged, showing up Saturday afternoon in the dress code and cheering when appropriate. “You want the...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO