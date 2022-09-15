Read full article on original website
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston
Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for the state during a hearing in Billings for circumventing his April order that temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it harder to change birth certificates. ...
Idaho law enforcement agencies and community organizations rescuing women from human trafficking
BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there, the females were offered services as a first step in getting away from their lifestyle. Last night, six adult females were contacted and offered services by partner organizations. The women ranged from 24 to 45 years old. ...
Idaho State Journal
Legislature can intervene in Idaho-US water rights fight
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature can intervene in a lawsuit filed against Idaho by the U.S. Department of Justice challenging recently-passed state water laws, but a federal judge has yet to rule on whether ranchers and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation can take part. The Justice Department,...
Elderly local man rescued after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
Call for images of Pocatello for city’s comprehensive plan
POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “share a photograph” icon displayed on the city’s home page at pocatello.us. The City’s Planning &...
Idaho State's season hits lowest point yet with 31-16 loss to Central Arkansas
In the aftermath of the play that put Idaho State in its deepest hole yet, Holt Arena sounded like the back corner of a library. You might have been able to hear a fly buzz onto the field. In the weeks leading up to this game, ISU’s home-opener against Central Arkansas, coaches and players pleaded with fans, asking them to wear black and make noise. To some extent, they obliged, showing up Saturday afternoon in the dress code and cheering when appropriate. “You want the...
Bannock County Sheriff's Office experiencing severe staffing shortage
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a severe staffing shortage of detention deputies, says Sheriff Tony Manu. During a recent interview with the Idaho State Journal, Manu said the Bannock County Jail is short at least 10 detention deputies, resulting in many of the current employees working overtime to keep the jail adequately staffed. “The biggest part of our staffing issue is the base-pay,” Manu said. “On...
HS FB scores 9/16: Highland edges Poky, Shelley clips Blackfoot
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Highland 14, Pocatello 7 Behind running back Jackson Riddle's two touchdowns, the Rams won their 12th straight over the Thunder, improving to 2-2 on the season. Shelley 35, Blackfoot 28 The Russets' first win of the year...
Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature will not try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge, a decision that essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal. Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker...
Where generations meet at the Lasting Legacy Festival
Pocatello Family Search is honored to be part of the first-ever Lasting Legacy Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. We are stepping outside our usual comfy accommodations at Sixth and Lewis and will host several interactive stations in the heart of the historic Triangle at Third and Lander. This will be a great event!
Ahead of Black and Blue Bowl, Poky and Highland both in unfamiliar territory
When he thinks back to last year’s Pocatello/Highland matchup, the Black and Blue Bowl that this town anticipates every year like it’s Christmas, Dave Spillett still feels a pang of regret. The Thunder really liked where they were, and they figured they had a shot at toppling the Rams. Then, in the week leading up to the game, they lost two quarterbacks, a linebacker, a receiver. “We had some team issues that we dealt with,” Spillett said. ...
For ISU's defense, improving has looked a little like building a relationship
Tim Schaffner has the perfect metaphor for his Idaho State defense, and so as practice wraps up on Thursday morning and players leave the Holt Arena turf to head up the tunnel to the locker room, he grins slightly as he starts to tell it. It starts like this: You find a girl you like. You guys date for awhile. “And then you get married and move in together, things...
Local sheriff's deputy called 'hero' for saving woman's life at county jail
We want to take a moment to recognize one of our outstanding employees, Deputy Garrison Zeal. One Friday in August, Deputy Zeal was working a regular shift in the Detention Center when a woman in our custody began having a severe seizure that led to very difficult breathing. Deputy Zeal took charge of the situation, and his quick actions may have saved her life. Zeal instructed a fellow deputy to...
