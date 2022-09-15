Read full article on original website
Related
More DNA sought from remains of possible Tulsa massacre victims
TULSA, Okla. — Scientists seeking to identify more victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are planning to extract more DNA from recently reburied remains and test more areas as potential sites to search for additional bodies. Remains found and exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery last year and temporarily reburied...
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
News On 6
Final Report Released For Plane Crash That Killed Tulsa Orthodontist, His Family
Icing and excessive weight is being cited as the main reason for a fatal plane crash in April of 2021. Tulsa Orthodontist Dr. Mark Andregg, his wife Shannon, and their son Nathan were killed when their single-engine plane went down in rural Arkansas. The National Transportation Safety Board says the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
80-year-old Tulsa man killed in Ellis County collision
ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. — An 80-year-old Tulsa man is dead after a fatal collision Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the collision happened at the intersection of South County Road 191 and E County Road 59, about one mile north and ten miles east of Arnett.
2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'
Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
Tulsa Zoo announces update on baby siamang ape
TULSA, Okla. — It’s a boy!. Last month, the Tulsa Zoo welcomed a new siamang ape. The baby was born Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. Siamang apes are native to southeast Asia and are considered endangered. The siamang population has dropped by 50 percent over the past few decades due to the illegal pet trade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Multiple Women At Tulsa Parks
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to five different women in Midtown. They said the victims were women jogging or walking their dog. Police said Ronaldo Segovia was getting bolder in his crimes and they were getting closer together. They said he did one in Tusa in...
Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise
In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma's First Public Health Vending Machine Is Available In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A new type of vending machine is now in Tulsa. It offers safe sex kits, sterile syringes and a drug that stops drug overdoses. It's the first of its kind in Oklahoma. News On 6's Ryan Gillin joined us live to tell us why a Tulsa organization...
poncacitynow.com
Three Charles Page Students Dead, Two Hospitalized After Wreck in Sand Springs, Police Say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three Charles Page High School students are dead and two are hospitalized after a single car collision Thursday afternoon, according to Sand Springs police. The wreck occurred when the vehicle with five occupants left the road and struck a tree near Colony Drive and Park...
Arrest warrant issued months after a Tulsa woman’s death ruled a homicide
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been filed months after the death of a Tulsa woman. Juan Blanco is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Blanco was dating the victim, Jackie Littrell. Littrell initially went to Tulsa’s Hillcrest hospital in June, complaining of abdominal pain.
KTUL
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
News On 6
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
NBC News
465K+
Followers
55K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1