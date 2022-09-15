ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

NBC News

More DNA sought from remains of possible Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. — Scientists seeking to identify more victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are planning to extract more DNA from recently reburied remains and test more areas as potential sites to search for additional bodies. Remains found and exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery last year and temporarily reburied...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'

Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Zoo announces update on baby siamang ape

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a boy!. Last month, the Tulsa Zoo welcomed a new siamang ape. The baby was born Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. Siamang apes are native to southeast Asia and are considered endangered. The siamang population has dropped by 50 percent over the past few decades due to the illegal pet trade.
#Dna#Tulsa Race Massacre
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
KTUL

Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
News On 6

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
NBC News

