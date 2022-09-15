ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Man found shot to death near O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified a body found near O’Neal Lane Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said the body of Erion Franklin, 20, was found in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive at around 6:25 a.m. Investigators said Franklin was found lying in a courtyard area with a gunshot wound.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim in critical condition after collapsing in MLK Jr. Drive store from gunshot wounds

One man was critically injured after a shooting on Fitzgerald Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said. The man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street while running from his home to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim collapsed in the store and people present called 911, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Pedestrian killed when car veers off Siegen Lane near Cloverland Avenue

A pedestrian was killed Friday morning when a car veered off of Siegen Lane at Cloverland Avenue and hit him, State Police said. A 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Siegen in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the roadway and hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene, according to a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child. Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle

An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

