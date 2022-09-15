A pedestrian was killed Friday morning when a car veered off of Siegen Lane at Cloverland Avenue and hit him, State Police said. A 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Siegen in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the roadway and hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene, according to a news release.

