Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Body found near O'Neal Lane Thursday morning; deputies investigating death
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
EBRSO: Man found shot to death near O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified a body found near O’Neal Lane Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said the body of Erion Franklin, 20, was found in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive at around 6:25 a.m. Investigators said Franklin was found lying in a courtyard area with a gunshot wound.
Woman shot to death inside vehicle on Government Street early Friday, police say
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Victim in critical condition after collapsing in MLK Jr. Drive store from gunshot wounds
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49
Lafayette man charged with vehicular homicide following victim’s death
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is back in custody on upgraded charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a January crash where he was cited for DWI. Christopher Skipper, 36 was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday. His previous arrest on DWI stemmed from a crash that left a woman seriously […]
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. Baton Rouge police said Friday evening that one of the 17-year-old suspect's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The juvenile, who also had...
Pedestrian killed when car veers off Siegen Lane near Cloverland Avenue
A pedestrian was killed Friday morning when a car veered off of Siegen Lane at Cloverland Avenue and hit him, State Police said. A 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Siegen in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the roadway and hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene, according to a news release.
Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child. Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle
An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
