BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big weather story in the days ahead will be hotter afternoons. After another pleasant start Friday, temperatures will be rising into the 80s by lunchtime, with upper 80s after lunchtime. The sky will be mostly sunny, so don’t forget the shades and sunscreen. We will also have an easterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. The air remains very dry, so this will allow temperatures to drop quickly on Friday evening. It’s going to feel very comfortable by halftime of the high school football games.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO