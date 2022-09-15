Read full article on original website
Alabama looks solid in all three phases, defeats Louisiana-Monroe 63-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After a close win against Texas the week before, the Alabama Crimson Tide made a statement at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide scored at least one touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams, rolling over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished the game...
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
Birmingham Squadron name TJ Saint as new head coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team. Saint has been the associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate teams for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach the season before. Saint has also been the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons and the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.
Plays That Matter: Meet the Vestavia senior noseguard who helped lady escape a fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -WBRC is bringing you the Plays That Matter. This week a Vestavia football player used his instincts to potentially save a life. John Michael Chandash is being deemed a hero in the Mountain Brook Community after alerting his grandmother’s neighbor her house was on fire. On...
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
Tuscaloosa Police working to fight officer shortage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. One high ranking officer says this is by far the worst job market in 25 years in terms of trying to recruit new officers. The police department says it is short by 28 sworn...
Where to go when emergency rooms are full
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
Improving parks across the city of Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have emailed and called complaining about the state of some of our city parks, and how dirty you’ve found them in the past few weeks. We’re on your side working to get answers about when we could see the grass cut in many of our most popular parks.
New housing for veterans opening in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing facility for veterans will open on September 16 in Ensley. It’s called Veteran’s Palace, and it’s a communal living facility to serve homeless and disabled veterans. The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 329 homeless veterans in...
River District Park days away from opening
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now. The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city...
Tuscaloosa community food pantry feeds more than 100 families
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The campus of Cottondale Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County became ground zero for hundreds of people receiving food Friday morning. The line of cars stretched for at least three blocks is an indicator of just how serious hunger is - just in Tuscaloosa County. The...
FIRST ALERT: Building heat, plus tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big weather story in the days ahead will be hotter afternoons. After another pleasant start Friday, temperatures will be rising into the 80s by lunchtime, with upper 80s after lunchtime. The sky will be mostly sunny, so don’t forget the shades and sunscreen. We will also have an easterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. The air remains very dry, so this will allow temperatures to drop quickly on Friday evening. It’s going to feel very comfortable by halftime of the high school football games.
Hoover hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Household Hazardous Waste Day has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event will be held at the Hoover Public Safety Building at 2020 Valleydale Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. *Paper shredding will NOT be held at this event.*
Birmingham Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd S and 21st Ave S. The building is an old gas station that is currently unused. There are no injuries reported and BFRs is investigating the cause of the fire. Subscribe...
Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Otis Cauthen, Jr. The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. Birmingham Fire...
Pelham hosting citywide job fair
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham is hosting a citywide job fair looking for candidates for multiple opportunities. The job fair will be held Tuesday, September 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center located at 2020 Pelham Park Boulevard. Officials say multiple job...
Red Mountain Theatre says crowds are returning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everything shut down for a period of time. Art venues really struggled, but now most theatres are open and inviting the public back to experience what they’ve missed for so long. “2.5 years later, we’re still navigating, but I think...
Alabaster reports train no longer blocking 6th Ave SW, 11th Ave SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The train has moved and the road is clear. Alabaster Police say a train is blocking 6th Avenue SW and 11th Avenue SW. CSX is currently unable to say when the train will be moved. Updates will be released as we receive more information. Subscribe...
Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc....
