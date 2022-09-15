ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

news9.com

3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police warn community about circulating gift card scam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department Wants to warn local residents about a gift card scam circulating around the area. Police say suspects are impersonating pastors from Stillwater churches and texting citizens within the town. The suspects are advising the victims that they are needing gift cards to...
STILLWATER, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
KTUL

TPD arrests two after domestic dispute ends in shots fired

UPDATE: TPD has learned more about the domestic dispute that ended in shots fired at Cedar Lane Apartments Friday night. Police identified the man involved in the shooting as Lakee Hayes and learned that he is the father of the woman, Alicia Duke's child. Officers said when they arrived Duke...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
LUTHER, OK
KTUL

TPD arrests seven in alleged drug ring

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills. "A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court alleged that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police make arrest in deadly north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made an arrest in a north Tulsa shooting that left one man dead. Police say they responded to a home near Admiral and 73rd East Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting call. They arrived to find 30-year-old...
TULSA, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot

Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
GUTHRIE, OK

