Lafayette, VA

757Teamz predictions: Lafayette and York showdown could again decide Bay Rivers District supremacy

By Marty O'Brien, Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Lafayette head coach Andy Linn talks with his players during a time-out in the second quarter of last season's game against York at Sanford B. Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

This is becoming a regular thing. With Bay Rivers District preseason favorite Warhill (1-2) struggling with just two touchdowns in 12 quarters this season, the matchup pitting Lafayette (1-1) at York (2-0), set for 7 p.m. Friday, could again be the district title-deciding game.

If it’s anything like their meetings the past two full seasons, it will be close and the winner will be the team that executes for all four quarters. York rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in 2019 to win 28-21 and break the Rams’ streaks of 60 consecutive district victories and seven straight district titles.

Lafayette has beaten the Falcons the past two seasons, but had to rally from a fourth-quarter deficit this past fall to win 35-24. The Rams, Falcons and Warhill tied for the district championship.

“The games in 2019 and [fall] 2021 were outstanding, with two teams I felt were pretty equal,” York coach Doug Pereira said. “Lafayette has one of the best offensive lines we play each year, and we’re going to have to play to the 48-minute mark if we want a shot.”

Lafayette coach Andy Linn is, in turn, concerned about York’s offensive line and thinks the victor will likely be the team able to establish control in the trenches and sustain long drives. Both do possess big-play ability, however.

York quarterback Nate Wagner threw touchdown passes of 57, 75 and 64 yards in a 25-13 win at Poquoson last Friday. In speedy Navy recruit Jaylen Pretlow, the Rams have a player who has more than 100 yards rushing, more than 200 receiving and an 80-yard kickoff return for a score in the first two games.

But, in Dimarcus Lawrence (33 carries, 218 yards, three TDs) the Rams also possess a big back to spearhead their power rushing attack. The Falcons will counter with Zacchaeus Maxfield, who has rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

“The team that can drive downfield, and make the least mistakes, will win,” Linn said.

Pereira said, “I think the winner of this game will take a clear driver’s seat for the Bay Rivers District title. For now.”

Lafayette (1-1) vs. York (2-0) at Bailey Field, 7 p.m.

Larry’s pick: Lafayette 23-20

Marty’s pick: Lafayette 24-20

Thursday’s games

Poquoson (1-1) vs. Tabb (0-2) at Bailey Field, 7 p.m.

Larry: Poquoson 20-14

Marty: Poquoson 14-7

Hickory (0-3) vs. Nansemond River (2-1) at King’s Fork, 7 p.m

Larry: Nansemond River 27-26

Marty: Nansemond River 35-3

Friday’s games

757TEAMZ TOP 15

No. 3 Green Run (3-0) at First Colonial (1-1), 7 p.m.

Larry: Green Run 41-13

Marty: Green Run 45-6

Grassfield (0-3) at No. 4 Western Branch (3-0), 7 p.m.

Larry: Western Branch 41-13

Marty: Western Branch 31-7

Granby (0-1) vs. No. 5 Maury (0-1) at Powhatan Field, 7 p.m.

Larry: Maury 58-0

Marty: Maury 52-0

Great Bridge (1-1) at No. 6 King’s Fork (2-0), 7 p.m.

Larry: King’s Fork 41-6

Marty: King’s Fork 44-12

Princess Anne (0-3) at No. 7 Kempsville (2-1), 7 p.m.

Larry: Kempsville 47-0

Marty: Kempsville 55-6

No. 8 Lake Taylor (2-0) at Norview (1-2), 7 p.m.

Larry: Lake Taylor 41-12

Marty: Lake Taylor 35-8

Booker T. Washington (2-1) at No. 10 Churchland (1-1), 7 p.m.

Larry: Churchland 26-23

Marty: Churchland 28-16

Tallwood (0-2) at No. 11 Salem (2-0), 7 p.m.

Larry: Salem 33-13

Marty: Salem 21-7

No. 12 Warwick (2-1) vs. Denbigh (0-3) at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Warwick 34-0

Marty: Warwick 53-0

Ocean Lakes (0-3) at No. 13 Cox (2-1), 7 p.m.

Larry: Cox 27-13

Marty: Cox 38-0

Bayside (1-2) at No. 14 Landstown (3-0), 7 p.m.

Larry: Bayside 21-20

Marty: Landstown 14-11

BAY RIVERS DISTRICT

Warhill (1-2) at New Kent (2-0), 7 p.m.

Larry: Warhill 23-20

Marty: Warhill 20-13

Grafton (1-1) vs. Jamestown (0-3) at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Grafton 14-13

Marty: Grafton 22-14

EASTERN DISTRICT

Manor (0-3) at Norcom (2-1), 7 p.m.

Larry: Norcom 33-26

Marty: Norcom 34-7

PENINSULA DISTRICT

Hampton (1-2) vs. Menchville (2-1) at Darling Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Menchville 27-20

Marty: Menchville 27-13

Kecoughtan (1-1) at Gloucester (0-3), 7 p.m.

Larry: Kecoughtan 34-16

Marty: Kecoughtan 24-6

NON-DISTRICT

Smithfield (1-1) at Lakeland (1-2), 7 p.m.

Larry: Smithfield 27-23

Marty: Smithfield 30-12

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Norfolk Academy at Trinity Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament at Greenbrier Christian, 7 p.m.

Collegiate School at Nansemond-Suffolk, 7 p.m.

Hargrave Military at Portsmouth Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

PENINSULA DISTRICT

Bethel (1-2) vs. No. 2 Phoebus (2-0) at Darling Stadium, noon

Larry: Phoebus 34-14

Marty: Phoebus 44-7

No. 9 Woodside (2-0) vs. Heritage (2-1) at Todd Stadium, noon

Larry: Woodside 27-14

Marty: Woodside 37-14

NON-DISTRICT

West Point (2-1) vs. Bruton (2-1) at Bailey Field, noon

Larry: Bruton 26-20

Marty: Bruton 21-15

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Atlantic Shores at Christchurch, 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK

Larry: 19-2, 49-15 overall (77%)

Marty: 19-2, 52-12 overall (81%)

SPENCER, VA
