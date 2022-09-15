Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility
A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin...
Citrus County Chronicle
County to meet with Inverness Villages IV residents
There is an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Lecanto Government Center for residents of Inverness Villages IV. Citrus County staff and administration will discuss road and drainage issues residents are experiencing. Randy Oliver and Commissioner Holly Davis will be in attendance, and it's open to...
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility to host Customer Appreciation Day on October 7
Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) will host a Customer Appreciation Day event on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Circle located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue. To show appreciation for its customers, OEU will be providing food from the Mojo Grill and Catering Company, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the City of Ocala, these meals will be individually portioned for grab-and-go convenience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
villages-news.com
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road
Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.
villages-news.com
Vote against the independent fire district
On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.
Salvation Army in Lakeland expanding housing for people experiencing homelessness
Amid a “tsunami of need,” the Salvation Army of west Polk County is expanding to house more families in need of emergency housing in north Lakeland. “I would say over the last probably a month and a half to two months, we have been probably turning away eight to 11 families every day,” said Capt. Jeremy Mockabee from The Salvation Army.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One percent tax increase on the ballot for Hillsborough County this November
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new office opened in Ybor and the goal is to get your community talking about safe transportation in Hillsborough County. The All for Transportation office is asking people to vote "yes" this November for a one percent sales tax increase. One man who rides...
ABC Action News
Hernando School Board approves funding for substitute pay increase
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando School Board has approved funding to increase pay rates for substitute teachers working in the school district on Wednesday. Hernando County School District (HCSD) acknowledged in a statement that effective substitutes are instrumental in maintaining learning flow for students, especially during a time of teacher shortages.
villages-news.com
Plan submitted for nearly 300 apartments across from The Villages Woodshop
A proposal has been submitted for nearly 300 apartments to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
Citrus County Chronicle
Battle of the Bands in Inverness canceled, but city holds plan B event
In an effort to promote Invernesses’ first three-day-long Country Jam in October, the city and the event’s promotor were organizing a “Battle of the Bands,” with the best three to play during the three-day event along with professional headliners. That’s been canceled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Rehab hospital proposed on County Road 466 across from La Zamora Gate
A 36-bed rehabilitation hospital is being proposed on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the single-story in-patient rehabilitation hospital. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
villages-news.com
Short-term renters leave a trail of beer cans in The Villages
We have not had a problem with short-term rentals in our Village but just the number of rentals in The Villages is changing our neighborhoods to be crowded places with people speeding in their golf carts, throwing their empty cans and bottles on the roadside, and we are living among a bunch of strangers instead of building relationships with our friends and neighbors.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
villages-news.com
The Villages can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals
Unfortunately the Developer uses “short-term” rentals as a marketing tool. That being said short-term rentals should not be allowed in the residential areas. According to Florida State law, the district(s) can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals. Short Term rentals is a business that is regulated...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach
HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission votes unanimously to seek immediate appointment of newly-elected property appraiser, commissioner
BRONSON — The Levy County Commission held its latest meeting during the evening on Sept. 6. Commissioner Matt Brooks made a request that letters be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking for the immediate appointment of the newly elected Property Appraiser, Jason Whistler, and District 3 Commissioner, Desiree Jerrels Mills. Both of these positions are vacant, as they were previously held by Oz Barker and Mike Joyner, both of whom passed away during their terms in office. Normally, Mills would take office in November and Whistler would take office in January.
Comments / 0