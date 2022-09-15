ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility

A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County to meet with Inverness Villages IV residents

There is an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Lecanto Government Center for residents of Inverness Villages IV. Citrus County staff and administration will discuss road and drainage issues residents are experiencing. Randy Oliver and Commissioner Holly Davis will be in attendance, and it's open to...
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?

Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility to host Customer Appreciation Day on October 7

Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) will host a Customer Appreciation Day event on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Circle located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue. To show appreciation for its customers, OEU will be providing food from the Mojo Grill and Catering Company, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the City of Ocala, these meals will be individually portioned for grab-and-go convenience.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options

I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Vote against the independent fire district

On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Hernando School Board approves funding for substitute pay increase

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando School Board has approved funding to increase pay rates for substitute teachers working in the school district on Wednesday. Hernando County School District (HCSD) acknowledged in a statement that effective substitutes are instrumental in maintaining learning flow for students, especially during a time of teacher shortages.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Plan submitted for nearly 300 apartments across from The Villages Woodshop

A proposal has been submitted for nearly 300 apartments to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Rehab hospital proposed on County Road 466 across from La Zamora Gate

A 36-bed rehabilitation hospital is being proposed on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the single-story in-patient rehabilitation hospital. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Short-term renters leave a trail of beer cans in The Villages

We have not had a problem with short-term rentals in our Village but just the number of rentals in The Villages is changing our neighborhoods to be crowded places with people speeding in their golf carts, throwing their empty cans and bottles on the roadside, and we are living among a bunch of strangers instead of building relationships with our friends and neighbors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
MARION COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach

HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Commission votes unanimously to seek immediate appointment of newly-elected property appraiser, commissioner

BRONSON — The Levy County Commission held its latest meeting during the evening on Sept. 6. Commissioner Matt Brooks made a request that letters be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking for the immediate appointment of the newly elected Property Appraiser, Jason Whistler, and District 3 Commissioner, Desiree Jerrels Mills. Both of these positions are vacant, as they were previously held by Oz Barker and Mike Joyner, both of whom passed away during their terms in office. Normally, Mills would take office in November and Whistler would take office in January.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

