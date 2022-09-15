Read full article on original website
Related
New Bern vs. Havelock football: Five players to watch on each team
All State Preps on 247Sports and Carolina Recruits will be collaborating for the rest of the football season and beyond. The focus will be on high school football players in both South Carolina and North Carolina. This week, Joshua Graham of Carolina Recruits lists the top players to watch in...
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
ECU announces student section to be named Clark Family Boneyard; Parking lot to be named ‘The Shook Lot’
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard. The Clark Family made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan football team loses second straight, 26-14 to Beddingfield
OCEAN — The Croatan football team lost its second straight game on Friday, falling at home to Beddingfield 26-14. The Cougars led 14-0 after the first quarter but gave up 20 straight in the second to see the momentum get taken away for good. The Bruins (2-3) scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap their second straight win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big. As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith. The Chargers Avery Tittle...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
FINAL: ECU 49, Campbell 10
GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU (1-1) welcomes in-state foe Campbell (1-1) to town for a non-conference matchup on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 pm ET and the game will be televised on ESPN+. The matchup between the Pirates and Camels will be their first in 83...
WITN
ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!. How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!
IN THIS ARTICLE
multifamilybiz.com
Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community
WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
travelawaits.com
The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina
Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
wraltechwire.com
Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center
GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet “O”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for an eager friend, look no further than Olivia Wilde aka “O”!. Saving Graces 4 Felines says if you want “O”, you’ll need to get your camera ready! Because they say she’ll be the most popular girl on #whiskerwednesdays!
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
County fairs across Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
theurbannews.com
Documentary on Montford Point Marines
While many have heard of the Tuskegee Airmen, few know the story of the Montford Point Marines. On Sept. 20, 2022 the legacy of the first group of Black US Marines, who fought during World War II, will finally begin to get its due when ABC-owned television stations and online services will premiere Our America: Mission Montford Point, a one-hour special on the elite unit.
UNC and ECU police investigating alleged drink tampering and reported assaults
Both incidents at the schools reportedly happened at the start of the fall semester, according to the police on each campus.
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Weasley
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - To give you an extra smile on Friday, ENC at Three invites a new animal in need of a forever home to our patio each week. Weasley is an almost 3-month-old hound mix with a heart of gold. He’s playful and energetic. He has one...
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
WITN
Eastern Carolina realtors react to national mortgage demand drop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Nationally, the demand for mortgages continues to slide, but some realtors in the East say they aren’t seeing the same trend. According to the latest numbers from the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications for new mortgages fell 1.2% last week. In the past 12 months,...
Comments / 0