Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
Aiken Standard

Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive

Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
News19 WLTX

Man accused of selling beer, liquor from his pickup truck at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to sell beer out of his pickup truck to an undercover officer at Finlay Park, Columbia Police say. Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officers seized Smith’s truck and several bottles of beer and alcohol.
wach.com

Lexington County woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor Monday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. LOCAL...
WJBF

Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect

AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
WIS-TV

Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
wach.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
WRDW-TV

Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers converged Wednesday afternoon at a house on Fairfield Street. Observers were pushed back from the house near Hampton Avenue, according to witnesses. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant as a follow-up to a...
WIS-TV

Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce. The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a...
