WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
Search underway for suspect after pursuit, crash near Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect they said ran from a traffic stop on I-77 on Friday afternoon. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. after a trooper spotted a violation and attempted to stop the suspect.
Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive
Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
wach.com
SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
'Wrongly terminated': Ex-Richland County jail director fighting his firing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
Man accused of selling beer, liquor from his pickup truck at Finlay Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to sell beer out of his pickup truck to an undercover officer at Finlay Park, Columbia Police say. Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officers seized Smith’s truck and several bottles of beer and alcohol.
wach.com
Lexington County woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor Monday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. LOCAL...
Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect
AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery of Lowe's Home Improvement store
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a Lowe's Home Improvement store employee at gunpoint just days earlier. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at 7441 Two Notch Road on Sept. 9 around noon. Authorities...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
wach.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Lexington County deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing neighbor after visit
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is in jail charged with attempted murder following a Monday night stabbing. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Doe Trail Court. Sheriff Jay Koon said that 60-year-old Brenda Sue Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1. The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
WRDW-TV
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers converged Wednesday afternoon at a house on Fairfield Street. Observers were pushed back from the house near Hampton Avenue, according to witnesses. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant as a follow-up to a...
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
Who killed Robbie Atkinson? One year later, Columbia Police still seeking answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coming up on the one year anniversary of the murder of a beloved educator, Columbia Police say they are still seeking answers as to what happened to 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson and why. Columbia Police responded to a call of an "unaccompanied death" and found Atkinson dead...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce. The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a...
